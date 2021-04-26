GNUS Stock: 2 Big Catalysts Lifting Genius Brands Today

Today, investors in Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) and GNUS stock are seeing a lot of green. Shares of the children’s media company have surged nearly 9% at the time of writing.
Shares have whipsawed this year on a series of catalysts that have taken investors on a wild ride. A series of peaks and valleys appears to be driven largely via social media-influenced retail investors buying this stock on sentiment. This is a stock with a growing army of followers looking for a reason to buy into GNUS stock.
Today, it appears there are two big reasons investors are doing just that. Let’s dive into the catalysts driving this stock higher today.
Premier of ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ Hits 2 Million Views
Genius Brands’ highly anticipated premier of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten kicked off better than many investors could have hoped for.
Today, the company announced more than 2 million views of the premier this past weekend. This series has gained a lot of buzz in the past, due in large part to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s lead role in the series. Mr. Schwarzenegger will be promoting this show on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though it appears this series doesn’t need much in the way of promotion right now.
The company’s working on licensing deals right now, and is in negotiations with “best-in-class licensing partners.” The fact that Genius is being proactive in finding ways to monetize the success of this creation is something investors seem to like right now.
According to the company’s CEO Andy Heyward, Genius remains “blown away by the extraordinary and immediate viewership and positive feedback with over two million views in just the first weekend! This breaks every record for us on the channel and goes beyond our wildest expectation for the series weekend debut.”
GNUS Stock Also Climbs on Cinedigm Deal
An announcement on April 20 that Genius would be partnering with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) to form a partnership around Genius’ Kartoon Channel! has seemingly breathed new life into a stock that has been on the decline since late-March.
The deal between Cinedigm and Genius is what appears to be a mutually beneficial relationship. Genius’ Kartoon channel gets more content as a result of the deal from Cinedigm, as the race for platforms to keep viewers entertained with new content heats up.
It appears this deal, in combination with the recent blowout premier results, has given investors a lot to cheer about.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.