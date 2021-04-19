HCMC Stock: What to Know as Healthier Choices Gains Today Despite Lawsuit Updates

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) stock is likely unfamiliar to most, but the penny stock has a very dedicated following who are looking to make huge gains from the stock in the near future. The health management company is looking primed for a launch today, even in spite of a legal dispute.
Healthier Choices is a brand that focuses on providing people with… healthier choices. The company, headquartered in Florida, operates a grocery store, a handful of health and nutrition locations, and a number of vape shops in the Southeast U.S. The vape stores are the point of interest for penny stock investors, as the company owns several vaporizer patents in addition to its brick-and-mortar retailers.
The company is in the midst of a heated legal dispute with tobacco giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) over one of the patents. Filed in November 2020, Healthier Choices alleges that Philip Morris is infringing on one of its patents. The IQOS electronic pipe produced by Philip Morris is the product in question, and the companies have been disputing the claim in court since the filing.
HCMC Stock Moves Upward After Philip Morris Appeal
HCMC has picked up favor among the Reddit penny stocks community as a result of this lawsuit. Many think that the company has potential to rocket upward in the aftermath of the legal battle. Previously, Philip Morris’ appeals to dismiss the case have damaged investor outlook on the stock. But, Healthier Choices fans are remaining positive today, with HCMC stock swinging upward.
Philip Morris recently submitted yet another request to dismiss the case. But HCMC investors are rallying around the stock today. Unflappable penny stock investors are chattering on Twitter about the request, dismissing it as a scare tactic.
As a result of the recent lawsuit news, HCMC stock is on the rise. The play has seen a 10% upswing today, now trading for $0.0018.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.