Mark Cuban, Guy Fieri, Elon Musk and 6 Other Celebrities Helping Dogecoin Prices Rocket

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is a cryptocurrency for the people. The eight-year-old cryptocurrency was birthed as a meme of the slowly growing Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). As such, Dogecoin prices chugged along at about a half a cent for most of that time. But now, with the Coinbase IPO spurring on the crypto revolution, this joke offering is becoming more legitimate.
Dogecoin has appreciated more than 2,000% in value just since the start of the 2021. For retail investors, it’s one of the hottest crypto offerings right now. Everybody knows it, including Guy Fieri.
In fact, there is a whole legion of celebrities who have given the happy dog token a co-sign. These endorsements continue to help Dogecoin prices rocket.
Guy Fieri Contributes to Skyrocketing Dogecoin Prices
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri blessed the DOGE fanbase with a photoshopped image yesterday, expressing his support for taking DOGE sky high. His tweet was one of a triad from last night. Together, these tweets prefaced an upswing in trading volume that led to the multi-cent boom.
Rollin’ out to the MOON 🚀 #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/OHwuihdlUD
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2021
Another celebrity that tweeted just before the DOGE explosion was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Shark Tank star has offered up his opinions on Dogecoin for a while now. Earlier this year, Cuban didn’t think the coin held intrinsic value. But the tide has changed, and Cuban has reversed his stance. His NBA team began accepting DOGE as payment for tickets in March, and Cuban helped prompt the late-night price boom alongside Fieri with this tweet:
FYI, the Mavs sales in @dogecoin have increased 550pct over the past month. We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise ! 🚀🚀🚀 We will never sell 1 single Doge ever. So keep buying @dallasmavsshop https://t.co/li32cdtcED
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2021
Along with Fieri and Cuban, the biggest die-hard DOGE fan Elon Musk tweeted right before the token’s launch into space. A man of few words on the subject, Musk kept his support limited to a GIF, but his support of the coin has been plentiful over the years.
6 Other Celebrities Helping DOGE Rally to New Highs
Fieri, Cuban and Musk are not alone. There are many other celebrities helping out the DOGE fanbase.
Gene Simmons of KISS fame has oddly enough branded himself the “God of Dogecoin.” Around the same time, Jonas Brother member Kevin Jonas hopped aboard the DOGE train. Rappers are no strangers to the crypto either, with Snoop Dogg giving the coin a Snoop Doge makeover and Lil Yachty claiming to have invested a third of his bank account in the currency. Adult film star Angela White’s tweet claiming to have been holding DOGE since 2014 prefaced a January boom for Dogecoin prices, and she’s been joined by Mia Khalifa in the time since.
Dogecoin prices are wildly influenced by celebrity endorsements, exactly as you would expect from a meme-crypto. However, as crypto bulls look to legitimize DOGE after its latest record high, endorsements only serve to further cement the token.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.