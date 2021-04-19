Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Crypto Today

We’re diving into a midday market update for Monday but instead of stocks, we’re taking a look at what the biggest names in cryptocurrency are up to.
Cryptocurrencies have been increasing in popularity with investors looking to try out something different than stocks or other physical assets. The appeal of crypto includes the freedom it brings from fiat currencies. Investors also don’t have to worry about markets closing as crypto exchanges are open 24/7.
Now that we’ve got the basics covered, let’s dive into a list of the most active crypto today.
Midday Market Update
- Tether (CCC:USDT-USD) starts out the list with the crypto down slightly and 24-hour volume sitting at more than $173 billion.
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) takes the second spot on the list with it dipping a little and a 24-hour volume of $65 billion.
- Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is up next with the crypto falling close to 1% and a 24-hour volume of $33 billion.
- Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is soaring 26.6% as of this writing as the meme cryptocurrency seeing 24-hour volume surpass $31 billion.
- XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) is down 2.1% with 24-hour volume reaching more than $17 billion.
- Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) is the next crypto on the list with it being down 2% and 24-hour trading volume coming in just above $9 billion.
- Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD) is down slightly right now and its 24-hour trading volume comes in at more than $8.5 billion.
- Binance USD (CCC:BUSD-USD) is mostly unmoving today as it experiences a 24-hour trading volume of about $7.7 billion.
- Neo (CCC:NEO-USD) is next to last on the list with tokens climbing 21.6% higher and a 24-hour trading volume of just over $7.7 billion.
- Binance Coin (CCC:BNB-USD) closes out the midday market update with the crypto up 7.1% and 24-hour trading at about $6.8 billion.
Investors that are more interested in how stocks are performing so far today are in luck. We’ve also got a midday market update covering the most active stocks on the market Monday. You can check that out by following this link.
We’ve also got other crypto news for interested investors.
That includes plans from the #DogeArmy for #DogeDay420, as well as the potential of BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) and SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD). You can check all of that out below.
More Crypto News
- #DogeDay420: 16 Things for DOGE Investors to Know About the April 20 Dogecoin Holiday
- BitTorrent Has the Potential to Explode in 2021
- SafeMoon Price Predictions: Can SafeMoon Follow DOGE to the Moon?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.