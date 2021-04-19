Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

It’s time for a midday market update as we take a look at the 10 stocks seeing the most activity on the market today.
Before we jump into the stocks seeing the most movement today, it’s worth pointing out those that were rising and falling in pre-market trading this morning. Investors can check out that info at this link.
With that taken care of, let’s take a look at the stocks seeing the most activity today below.
Midday Market Update
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is heading 7.8% higher today with more than 119 million shares changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is just over 20 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) is next up on the list with the stock down 1.3% as about 59 million shares trade. That’s still below its daily average of 94.8 million shares.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares are rising 9.3% higher as some 50 million units move as of this writing. That’s quite the jump over its daily average trading volume of 7.4 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) takes the next spot with its stock up slightly and about 44 million shares changing hands. The tech giant’s daily average trading volume is closer to 106.3 million shares.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is at the midpoint of the list with shares down 3.8% and some 29 million shares moving. For some perspective, its daily average trading volume is 87.9 million shares.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are heading 3.5% lower today with more than 26 million shares changing hands. This has it approaching its daily average trading volume of 33 million shares.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is down slightly as some 22 million shares trade today. That’s below its daily average trading volume of 94 million shares.
- HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) stock is falling more than 26% today as over 23 million shares change hands. That’s a significant increase from its daily average trading volume of 18 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are down slightly as about 23 million shares traded. For the record, the stock’s daily average trading volume is about 81.5 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) closes the midday market update with shares up 3.3% as over 21 million shares change hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 173 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.