Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) takes the top spot on the list with shares up more than 22% and some 107 million changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 21.8 million shares.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is up next with shares down slightly and more than 68 million traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 42.3 million shares.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) continues the list with shares up over 18% and more than 46 million changing hands. For perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 24 million shares.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is seeing shares drop about 3% as some 34 million trade. That’s below its daily average trading volume of 74.6 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is at the halfway point of the list with shares dipping slightly and 31 million changing hands. The tech company’s daily average trading volume is 101.9 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is getting a slight boost today as roughly 31 million shares change hands. That’s not yet reached its daily average trading volume of 93.6 million shares.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is up next with shares down close to 13% and about 31 million traded. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 13.4 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) is next on the list with shares down more than 1% and some 27 million changing hands. For context, its daily average trading volume is about 78.3 million shares.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock is down over 3% and some 23 million shares have traded today. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 28 million shares.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) closes out the midday market update with shares down slightly and nearly 22 million shares changing hands. For perspective, its daily average trading volume is 68.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.