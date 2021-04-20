Monero (XMR) Price Predictions: Where Will XMR Go After Seventh Anniversary?

Today, Monero (CCC:XMR-USD) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Currently, investors in XMR are seeing gains of approximately 17% at the time of writing. Various Monero (XMR) price predictions have placed the spotlight on the growth potential of this cryptocurrency. Accordingly, investors appear eager to pile into high-growth cryptos like XMR today.
Monero is one of the older cryptocurrencies available to investors today. In fact, Monero recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, and investors appear to like this crypto token more than ever.
Among the factors playing into this optimism is the unique cryptography underpinning Monero’s blockchain. Essentially, the transactions on the Monero blockchain are untraceable. Unlike other top cryptocurrencies through which investors can view transaction history, this crypto adds another layer of anonymity on top.
For those who are bullish on this cryptocurrency and want to know what the experts think about where Monero is headed, we’ve got you covered.
Monero (XMR) Price Predictions
As a reference point, Monero currently trades around $400 per token, at the time of writing.
- CoinSwitch has estimated a 2023 price target of $900 for Monero. Additionally, this site believes Monero could hit $1,397 by 2025.
- LongForecast has implied a $953 price target one year out, and a rather bearish $586 target for April 2025.
- According to predictions made in November 2020, other sites like WalletInvestor previously targeted the $400 range for 2025. Given the fact Monero now trades in this range, investors can see just how fast these altcoins have run of late.
- Similarly, previous predictions by TradingBeasts had pegged XMR around $220 by 2023.
- However, Coinliker’s rather bullish 2021 prediction of $366 has in fact materialized. This site predicts a 2025 price of $1,366.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.