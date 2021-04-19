Netflix Reports Earnings Tuesday. Here’s Why NFLX Stock Could Pop to $600

What to Expect From Netflix Earnings?
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has treaded water over the past few months as investors await the company’s highly anticipated first-quarter earnings report, which is due Tuesday after the bell.
- This earnings report marks the company’s first earnings report that will lap against the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- In the first quarter of last year, the company added a record 15.8 million subscribers.
- Investors are anxious to see how Netflix fares lapping against this huge growth while also facing stiffer competition than ever from Disney (NYSE:DIS), AT&T (NYSE:T), and others.
NFLX Stock Earnings a ‘Mixed Bag’
- NFLX stock has likely traded sideways into the print because there is data to support both the bull and bear cases.
- On the bearish side, data from SimilarWeb and AppAnnie shows that Netflix download volumes, web traffic, and daily active usage have all trended lower in early 2021.
- On the bullish side, Netflix continues to dominate the standings in terms of having the most watched shows in the streaming world, and research from a plethora of firms shows that churn is presently at its lowest levels in several years — meaning Netflix is keeping a big chunk of all those folks who signed up during the height of the pandemic.
- In other words, it looks like Netflix’s earnings will be a mixed bag.
Should You Buy NFLX Stock?
- I think Netflix stock could pop after this “mixed bag” earnings report.
- Because shares have trended sideways for about six months now, Netflix stock is actually pretty cheap here, if you believe that the streaming giant will continue to dominate the streaming TV landscape for the foreseeable future and continue to add millions of new subscribers every quarter.
- The NFLX stock price today sits around $550. The consensus Wall Street price target is $620.
- A “mixed bag” Q1 with over 5 million net adds and low churn even in the face of the economy reopening and Netflix hiking prices will add firepower to the thesis that Netflix’s robust growth is durable.
- With the stock trading at relatively discounted levels, I suspect a “mixed bag” report will do the trick and push NFLX stock up toward $600.
NFLX Stock Price Forecast
- Long-term, my modeling suggests that shares have upside to $1,000-plus levels.
