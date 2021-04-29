NIO Stock: 3 Catalysts Driving Interest in Nio Ahead of Q1 Report

Investors are starting to get excited ahead of the first-quarter earnings report from Nio (NYSE:NIO) due out later today. NIO stock has gained 5.89% over the past five days.
Along with the earnings today, Nio began construction of its smart electric vehicle industrial park, branded Neo Park, in Hefei, the capital of China’s Anhui province. Covering an area of 11.3 million square meters, Neo Park contains facilities for manufacturing and R&D businesses with a designed annual capacity of 1 million vehicles and 100 GWh batteries. That production is ultimately expected to have an annual value of $77.1 billion, according to China Automotive News.
A bit more far afield, but critical to its global expansion, Nio said in a tweet that its Norway footprint is coming into focus. It teased a May 6 press conference for more details.
And as an extra perk for investors, Russian social media had reports of Nio vehicles seen in that country for the first time.
NIO Stock Poised for Earnings Pop
NIO stock watchers are looking to see how the global semiconductor shortage might hit the Chinese EV maker. NIO’s production halt late last month had little impact on the company’s record vehicle deliveries, but it could hit future production.
After having pre-released on April 1 the delivery numbers for the quarter, NIO stock could move higher following today’s earnings report, especially if the company updates its outlook for the rest of the year.
InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake earlier this week offered an assessment that Nio is worth $73.34, or about 74% higher than current levels. “Even if it takes a year and a half for the $73.34 price target to come about, it still represents a compound average annual return of 43.67% for the year and a half period,” he wrote.
On the date of publication, Robert Lakin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
InvestorPlace contributor Robert Lakin is a veteran financial writer and editor, including previous stints with Bloomberg News, McKinsey & Co. and McDonald & Company Investments.