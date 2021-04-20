PLYZ Stock: 7 Things to Know as Plyzer Technologies Rockets 100%

Today, shareholders in Plyzer Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLYZ) are seeing massive gains of more than 100%. This has moved PLYZ stock from a triple-zero stock to a double-zero stock. Accordingly, penny stock investors are taking notice of this micro-cap name today.
This stock is also trading on heavy volume today. More than 3.6 billion shares have traded hands at the time of writing, relative to an average of around 266 million per day.
So, why all the hype?
Well, yesterday, Plyzer announced a software agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Dynamics 365 POS Systems. This agreement sets out parameters whereby Plyzer will provide “real-time AI consumer analytics, payments, and inventory availability to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers.”
Here are a few things investors may want to know about Plyzer.
What Investors Need to Know About PLYZ Stock
- Plyzer Technologies is an IT development company.
- Additionally, the company has global operations, with a minority interest in Plyzer Spain.
- The company’s offerings include data analytics software targeted at specific brands.
- Accordingly, today’s announcement has sparked investor interest in Plyzer’s AI analytics capabilities.
- The hope is that this partnership will provide credence to Plyzer’s cloud-based intelligence solutions, paving the way for new partners in this space.
- Currently, Plyzer’s market capitalization sits at just $250,000. Accordingly, this is a very small company penny stock investors have targeted on this news.
- Plyzer has offices in Toronto, Canada and Barcelona, Spain, and trades under the OTC ticker PLYZ.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
