Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will the MATIC Crypto Go Next?

Today, crypto enthusiasts have a lot to like about Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD). A range of Polygon price predictions suggest this is a crypto option with a ton of upside. Indeed, investors seem to agree with that sentiment.
Polygon has garnered a lot of attention of late due to Polygon’s decentralized finance (DeFi) focus. Because Polygon is a layer-two network, it’s attracted DeFi protocols such as mStable to be deployed on its network. Accordingly, mStable’s finance focus has generated a lot of buzz around Polygon and the ultimate use cases with this network.
Via mStable, investors gain access to an interest-generating savings account and asset-swapping features. It appears investors are viewing Polygon more favorably in this light, as mStable has been focused on finding alternatives to Ethereum’s gas fees that have priced out demand for such accounts.
On Polygon’s network, mStable sees a lot of growth. Indeed, the company’s CEO recently noted, “Polygon is scalable, offers nearly free transactions, has attracted DeFi heavyweights and with them billions in liquidity. This is all done while being anchored to the Ethereum mainchain and to its community.”
That’s a nice vote of confidence for Polygon investors. Now, let’s get to those price predictions.
Polygon Price Predictions
As a reference point, Polygon (MATIC) currently trades at 67 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- According to DigitalCoinPrice.com, MATIC’s 2021 target price of 98 cents may indeed be light, considering the rapid move higher we’ve seen today. However, the site also projects a price of $3.03 for MATIC in 2028.
- WalletInvestor appears to be more bullish on MATIC. Accordingly, this site places a 12-month median target price of $1.91 on this digital token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.