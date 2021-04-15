QS Stock Alert: 11 Highlights From the Short Report Calling QuantumScape a “Pump-and-Dump” Scheme

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock is falling on Thursday following a report claiming that the company is nothing more than a “pump and dump” scam.
Here’s everything investors need to know from the report from Scorpion Capital.
- The report starts off with a strong headline calling it a scam created by Silicon Valley celebrities that makes Theranos look amateur.
- It also cites former employees that don’t believe the company is able to meet its promises.
- That includes offering solid-state batteries for electric vehicles that could charge to 80% in just 15 minutes.
- One even said that it was “a super-difficult problem like, basically, Nobel-Prize-winning work needs to be done to make solid-state batteries real.”
- That same employee also said that QuantumScape hasn’t solved the problem with solid-state batteries and won’t have a product in a car in the next 10 years.
- This is in direct contrast to what CEO Jagdeep Singh has said in interviews.
- Other former employees are saying the same thing and some point to Singh as the main force behind the alleged misinformation.
- That includes claims that Singh doesn’t allow dissenting opinions and is tightly controlling what the media gets to see about the company.
- One said that the CEO is making bold claims in hopes that the data will catch up in time, but that it’s taking too long.
- Another former employee said the following about Singh.
- “I’ve worked for many CEO’s, and I’m more in the camp of being honest with your investors. That’s not the Quantumscape way.”
QS stock was down 9.9% as of Thursday morning and is down 26.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.