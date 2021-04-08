RGBP Stock: Why Little-Known Regen Biopharma Is Soaring 800% Today

Little-known penny stock Regen Biopharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) has soared 800% at the time of writing. That’s not a typo. Investors in RGBP stock have booked an 8-bagger in this stock today as the company announced a licensing deal for its pancreatic cancer treatment.
For any stock trading near the “triple zero” range, such moves are possible. This is a relatively microscopic company with a market capitalization of only $10 million right now. Put in perspective, yesterday’s market cap would have been closer to the $1 million mark.
Accordingly, there’s really no telling how high the volatility could be from here. Indeed, today’s move is an indication investors are bullish on this announcement.
So, let’s dive into what was announced and why investors are piling into RGBP stock today.
The Deal That’s Sending RGBP Stock Soaring Today
While the deal was initially agreed to yesterday, today, Regen released its official 8-K following the announcement.
Regen has entered into a licensing agreement with Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) whereby ONPH will gain access to Regen’s intellectual property “pertaining to mRNA to be used in developing a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer.” At the time of writing, ONPH stock was up 8% on the news.
According to the 8K:
“As consideration to Regen for the rights and license granted pursuant to the Agreement Licensee shall:
- pay to Regen a nonrefundable fee of $55,000 no later than April 20, 2021;
- pay to Regen royalties equal to 5% of the Net Sales as Net Sales are defined in the Agreement of any Licensed Products in a quarter;
- and pay to Regen ten percent (10%) of all consideration (in the case of in-kind consideration, at fair market value as monetary consideration) received by Licensee from sublicensees, excluding royalties from sublicensees based on Net Sales of any Licensed Products for which Regen receives payment.”
Indeed, this deal sounds beneficial for RGBP shareholders today. As with other speculative penny stocks, chatter on Reddit has picked up on RGBP stock.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
