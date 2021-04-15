Ride the Digital Tokenization Wave With Liquid Media

You could call Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) an entertainment company, but that really wouldn’t be an adequate description. Investors who are considering buying YVR stock should understand the scope of Liquid Media’s offerings and the value-added partnerships that set the company apart from its peers.
Interestingly, Liquid Media happens to be the only Canadian entertainment studio that’s listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. And importantly, the company has a vertically integrated global studio with assets in gaming, visual effects and production services.
Not only that, but Liquid Media has an intellectual property portfolio of more than 65 video game titles. So as you can see, there’s a lot for gaming market investors to like about this company.
Yet that’s not even the full story of what Liquid Media has to offer. Stay tuned as we explore this future-facing business and perhaps even uncover a digital tokenization angle that’s got market traders buzzing.
A Closer Look at YVR Stock
For the time being, the primary goal of YVR stock bulls is to get the share price above penny-stock territory.
The definition of a penny stock is clarified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a stock that’s trading for less than $5.
As I see it, this is not an impossible goal. Indeed, on March 23 the bulls managed to push Liquid Media’s shares up to a 52-week high of $7.50.
Unfortunately, that turned out to be a temporary price spike. The YVR stock price declined soon afterwards, and the shares closed yesterday at $2.83.
Going forward, it would be better for the bulls to move the stock on a more gradual and sustainable trajectory.
Hopefully, they’ll be able to get the share price above $5 again and eventually back to $7.50. And just as importantly, I’d like them to keep the shares above $7.50 for the long-term.
A Deal with a Video Game Icon
As I suggested earlier, Liquid Media’s partnerships should enhance the outlook of YVR stock.
One such partnership is the alliance that Liquid Media recently established with a bona fide video gaming icon, Atari (OTCMKTS:PONGF).
I have distinct memories of Atari being the king of video games back in the 1980s. Today the company owns and/or manages a portfolio that includes over 200 games and franchises.
According to the agreement between Liquid Media and Atari announced in March, Liquid Media’s video-on-demand distribution platform, SlipStream, will be made available for download on the Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming system.
That should be positive for Liquid Media, but there’s more. As InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald explains, the deal features an indirect connection to the red-hot non-fungible token (NFT) market:
“… Atari recently signed a deal with Bondly for gaming NFTs… Indeed, it appears the potential for Liquid Media’s games to be turned into highly sought-after NFTs has made speculators salivate,” MacDonald reported.
More About the NFT Market
If that development made you salivate, you’d better get a napkin ready because there’s still another potential NFT connection in the works for Liquid Media.
Just recently, I learned from InvestorPlace contributor William White that Liquid Media announced a partnership with Currencyworks (OTCMKTS:CWRK).
Reportedly, the two companies will work together to create a multi-token intellectual properties platform that will be known as the Liquid Media Token Platform.
This platform will apparently allow intellectual property creators to “enhance their offerings through innovative NFTs.”
Thus, it might be said that Liquid Media’s Currencyworks collaboration will have a more direct NFT connection than its partnership with Atari.
Anything with an NFT angle is newsworthy nowadays, it seems. Consequently, it wouldn’t surprise me if Reddit users might soon start discussing and buying YVR stock in large volumes.
The Bottom Line
Even without the NFT connection, I’d say that Liquid Media’s shares are worth owning today because the company’s intellectual property portfolio is truly impressive.
Besides, the company’s recently announced strategic partnerships ought to lift its stock price in the near future.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.