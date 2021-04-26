SafeMoon Twitter News: Today’s 5 Top Tweets About the Skyrocketing Meme Coin

Another cryptocurrency is gaining traction on Monday, as SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) is seeing major chatter on Twitter.
The meme coin saw a massive run up at the beginning of last week before hitting a few stumbling blocks. Overall, the drop came after some skeptical views on SafeMoon started to make the rounds. However, there are many who consider it to be the next Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
So, what are people saying out in the Twittersphere right now? Let’s take a closer look as the crypto shoots higher today.
The SafeMoon Twitter News You Should Know
First, the meme coin has actually now surpassed DOGE in terms of most attention on Twitter.
Top coins are getting the most attention on Twitter now.$BTC #SAFEMOON $DOGE $CAKE $ETH $POLS $BNB $XRP $ADA $LINK pic.twitter.com/qePtiPqo4y
— RESEARCH 24/7 (@smallcappick) April 26, 2021
SafeMoon also received some notice over the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, as one driver had the crypto all over his vehicle.
Thanks for representing us ! #SAFEMOON pic.twitter.com/LrojCJFq1H
— Safemoon Club 💥 (@Cryptofam3) April 26, 2021
Then, early Monday morning, SafeMoon itself tweeted that it is actively fighting scammers.
There’s a lot of NEW HOLDERS wanting to join safemoon but are getting picked off by scam accounts. Please can we invite you to tweet “ @safemoon is the real #SAFEMOON “ so we can spread the message far and wide this is the only official safemoon Twitter account.
— SafeMoon (@safemoon) April 26, 2021
The startup also said that certain exchanges are “flooding through the doors ready to list safemoon.”
Exchanges are flooding through the doors ready to list safemoon, bigger ones are taking longer but worth the wait, regardless all credible and in the top 50. #SAFEMOON
— SafeMoon (@safemoon) April 26, 2021
On that note, COO Jack Haines touched on the subject over the weekend. And investors will like what he had to say.
I will do my best to get #SAFEMOON listed on the worlds biggest, most credible exchanges. I am humbled to be your COO.
— Jack Haines (@jackhainesuk) April 25, 2021
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.