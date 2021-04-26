SafeMoon Twitter News: Today’s 5 Top Tweets About the Skyrocketing Meme Coin

SafeMoon is getting more and more chatter from the Twittersphere on Monday

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Apr 26, 2021, 11:32 am EDT

Another cryptocurrency is gaining traction on Monday, as SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) is seeing major chatter on Twitter.

The meme coin saw a massive run up at the beginning of last week before hitting a few stumbling blocks. Overall, the drop came after some skeptical views on SafeMoon started to make the rounds. However, there are many who consider it to be the next Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).

So, what are people saying out in the Twittersphere right now? Let’s take a closer look as the crypto shoots higher today.

The SafeMoon Twitter News You Should Know

First, the meme coin has actually now surpassed DOGE in terms of most attention on Twitter.

SafeMoon also received some notice over the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, as one driver had the crypto all over his vehicle.

Then, early Monday morning, SafeMoon itself tweeted that it is actively fighting scammers.

The startup also said that certain exchanges are “flooding through the doors ready to list safemoon.”

On that note, COO Jack Haines touched on the subject over the weekend. And investors will like what he had to say.

