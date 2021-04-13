The Metaverse is Coming

A before-and-after line in the sand … a new world is being created … trillions of dollars will flow from this digital creation
You’re about to get a leg up on 99% of the world.
That’s because today, we’re going to dive into a subject that practically no-one (globally-speaking) has any idea about.
Eventually, they will…
That’s because what’s coming is going to be nothing short of transformative.
It’s one of those tectonic shifts that creates a “before-and-after” divide in the evolution of our world.
Your awareness of this today will give you a first-movers advantage for how to profit.
And make no mistake, there will be enormous profits. You might be aware of the recent sale of an NFT (non-fungible token) by the artist, Beeple. This “digital art” went for $69 million.
This is a preview of what’s to come.
So, big-picture, what’s happening here?
Right now, you and I are standing on the edge of the creation of an entirely new world.
This world has lands to explore, fortunes to create, and people to meet…
But there’s a twist.
It’s a digital world.
We’re talking about an immersive, alternate reality that, while existing only on the blockchain network, is incredibly real.
This is the metaverse.
It’s a virtual, 3D world where you, through an avatar, socialize, work, play, create, and basically…exist.
People are already spending significant amounts of money within this digital world. Over $400 million dollars have changed hands through NFTs so far (NFTs represent digital assets that exist in the metaverse).
But this is just the beginning.
Today, let’s better understand this metaverse, why it’s going to direct the flow of trillions of dollars in the coming decades, and how you can profit from it.
***The bridge between the physical and digital worlds
Let’s start by fleshing out what this metaverse really is.
From Forbes:
Today, the metaverse is a shared virtual space where people are represented by digital avatars (think Ready Player One).
The virtual world constantly grows and evolves based on the decisions and actions of the society within it.
Eventually, people will be able to enter the metaverse, completely virtually (i.e. with virtual reality) or interact with parts of it in their physical space with the help of augmented and mixed reality.
If you’re familiar with MMORPG games like World of Warcraft, you already have the basis for envisioning what this is.
MMORPG stands for “Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing.” It references a game wherein millions of people occupy and play in the same online world.
Now, if you think this is silly or a fad, I’d urge you to recognize that while you may feel this way, millions of people do not.
Younger generations have grown up in a digital-world. They’ve socialized in it, played in it, worked in it, dated in it…
A continued migration from our physical world to this digital metaverse is not a huge leap for them. In fact, the metaverse is actually a step toward blurring the lines between the physical and digital realities.
From VentureBeat, referencing Generation Z:
…this generation draws no distinction between their physical and online worlds, and “when asked which value, quality, or attribute is most important to your generation, Gen Z rated tech-savviness (19%) almost as highly as freedom (22%)”.
These users have no problems at all with trying and adopting new social technologies, are not deterred by new hardware or software interfaces, and are not ‘weirded out’ chatting to people online who they have never met in real life.
Now, some readers might jump to the idea that spending increasing amounts of time in an online world could result in greater feelings of isolation in our physical world. And that’s a fair point – one which we’ll be interested in tracking over the coming years.
But that’s also beside the point for now.
The development of the metaverse is happening, regardless of whether it’s good, bad, or somewhere in between. Given this, acceptance and understanding are more important today.
***It’s not just about gaming and socializing, people are going to create vast fortunes within the metaverse
To get a sense of this, let’s look at Upland, which is a brand new NFT metaverse that is mapped to the real world.
So, what do you do there?
From Upland:
Buy, sell and trade virtual properties mapped to actual addresses, build your dream house, start a virtual business and earn UPX coins or US$ by selling your NFT-based assets to other players.
Socialize with others and contribute to building the most positive and diverse community on earth.
For example, you can visit Los Angeles in Upland to check out who owns Dodger Stadium. You could even bid for it yourself, if you have enough in-game currency.
Back to Fortune:
This idea, on its own, is kind of nifty. But what makes Upland more than just a toy is how its in-game economy works.
Players begin by purchasing its native token, UPX, with fiat money, in order to begin buying their first properties. As Upland becomes more and more popular over time, market prices for these properties organically rise.
Virtual landlords can hodl, or cash out for fiat again.
(Note: “hodl” is not a typo. It’s a term used in the crypto community)
So while Upland properties may be virtual, they are nonetheless very real investment assets.
As evidence of this, this past December, the virtual property of The New York Stock Exchange within Upland sold for $23,000.
From Global News Wire:
The NYSE auction marks the highest property sale in the entire Upland metaverse to date…
Upland expected the NYSE landmark to sell at a premium of at least 65% for an initial price of 8,102,160 UPX ($ 8,102). The final sale for 23,000,000 UPX (US$ 23,000) exceeded the expectations by far and provided a premium of 368%.
From Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox, which is another metaverse ecosystem:
I think people are truly blown away by the amount of money that players spend in digital assets — hundreds, thousands, and probably millions of dollars spent on digital assets.
I think making those assets NFTs, building an NFT economy, is going to add a new layer on top of the existing digital economy.
***So, how do you invest?
First, the metaverse is in the infancy of its infancy. For all practical purposes, this thing was born yesterday. Given this, ways to monetize are still developing.
At present, the most direct way is by becoming a cyberpreneur – in other words, taking an active, immersive role in the metaverse.
In Upland, that means earning a return on your properties, or collecting fees from visitors. You could also flip your properties.
In other metaverse ecosystems, that could mean creating your own digital assets and selling (or licensing them).
But these are more active means of making money. What about passive investing?
As we noted in our March 11th Digest, some investors are turning to altcoins affiliated with metaverse marketplaces.
From Coindesk:
The price tags for these “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, might seem daunting, inaccessible or downright ridiculous to the average person.
That’s why some cryptocurrency traders, rather than buying NFTs directly, are buying digital tokens affiliated with the marketplaces that have popped up for trading NFTs.
This way traders can bet on the NFT industry’s growth without having to go all-in on some sky-high priced digital artwork or trading card.
Investors think these tokens “can serve, in a way, as index bets on the growth of the NFT marketplaces they power,” said Alex Gedevani, research analyst at Delphi Digital.
Select NFT-related altcoins have, in fact, been exploding recently. According to data provider, Messari, the 10 biggest digital tokens related to NFT platforms are up between roughly 60% and 900% on the year.
You can also invest in certain digital asset tokens that are specific to metaverse ecosystems.
For example, MANA is the digital asset token used to pay for goods and services in Decentraland.
It’s up 4,255% in the last 12 months.
***Our crypto specialist and the editor of Ultimate Crypto, Matt McCall, has recommended select NFT-related altcoins to his subscribers
In fact, he added a brand new one to the portfolio just 10 days ago.
For newer Digest, readers, Matt’s Ultimate Crypto service focuses on elite altcoins. And before we move on, I need to congratulate these subscribers on a truly-remarkable accomplishment…
As I write Monday morning, the average return across the entire Ultimate Crypto portfolio is an astonishing 1,030.91%. I just grabbed this screenshot.
|Average Return: 1030.91%
Again, this is an average return…from a portfolio that was launched only 15 months ago.
In all my years in the investment newsletter business, I can’t recall another portfolio return of this magnitude within this time-frame. So, a much-deserved congratulations.
We're beginning to run long, so let's wrap up for now.
We’re beginning to run long, so let’s wrap up for now.
The metaverse is coming, and as this digital world grows, fortunes will be made. As Matt’s Ultimate Crypto subscribers can attest, they’re already being made.
We’ll continue to update you on ways to invest in the months ahead. For now, recognize what’s coming. It’s going to be huge.
