The Slim Jim Dogecoin Relationship Heats Up on #DogeDay420 With Dogecoin NFTs

The romance between Conagra (NYSE:CAG) brand Slim Jim and surging crypto hero Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) borders on parody. The meat stick manufacturer and the meme-birthed digital currency have been building each other up on social media for months now, and the relationship is surging on #DogeDay420. With the unveiling of a new collaborative Dogecoin NFT, the Slim Jim-Dogecoin relationship is being taken to a whole new level.
Slim Jim has been building up hype around this afternoon’s announcement for weeks now. The stoner diet staple is tweeting Dogecoin memes, photoshopping pictures of a Shiba Inu’s head on Macho Man Randy Savage, and generally just engaging in Dogecoin debauchery. This afternoon, however, Slim Jim’s #DogeDay420 announcement is taking users to the moon with a Dogecoin NFT.
Slim Jim is jumping on the non-fungible tokens trend with its Dogecoin-themed digital art piece. DOGE investors and Slim Jim snackers alike will be able to bid on the NFT until April 24. Slim Jim has announced that 100% of the proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen, a non-profit dedicated to providing meals in areas disrupted by disasters. In addition to the proceeds, Slim Jim is offering up another $10 thousand to the charity.
Influencers Get a Slim Jim Dogecoin Product
Slim Jim has been teasing a physical product relating to the Dogecoin hype since March. Now, it is unveiling the product alongside the Dogecoin NFT. The brand has created a special-edition Dogecoin pack of meat sticks.
Unfortunately for Slim Jim eaters, the product won’t make it to store shelves. The Slim Jim Dogecoin pack is exclusively for Dogecoin influencers. These influencers have been given the canisters as gifts. Each canister comes in personalized packaging.
While many want to get their hands on the product, only a select few individuals have them now. But, the company plans on auctioning off more canisters in the future, giving all a chance to get their hands on this odd piece of internet history.
