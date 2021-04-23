Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday Morning

It’s the end of the week and there’s just one more day of trading to cover before we all enjoy the weekend. But before that, we’ve still got trading to do and that means looking over the pre-market movers making the biggest waves on Friday.
As always, investors don’t want to just jump in blind. Instead, I suggest checking out our breakdown of the biggest stock market stories from yesterday. Once, you’ve read that, feel free to continue on.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is rocketing over 31% higher this morning after announcing it won a deep space exploration program from a Department of Defense contractor.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is soaring nearly 14% as the company prepares for an interview at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that will cover its wholly-owned subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is up almost 13% after revealing a new milestone in development with approval from the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is climbing more than 11% as it continues positive movement from yesterday’s news.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares are up over 11% ahead of its earnings report next week.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is rising almost 11% after releasing its Q1 earnings report for 2021.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is sitting 10% higher following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) stock is up over 8%, which continues a rally that started earlier this week.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) is up more than 7% as it gets ready to participate in the upcoming 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares are sitting nearly 7% higher in pre-market trading Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is falling more than 15% after announcing poor preliminary revenue for Q1 2021.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock is dropping over 13% after announcing the pricing of its follow-on offering.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is down more than 7% continuing a negative trend that started at the start of the week.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) stock is retreating nearly 7% after a rally yesterday.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is down over 6% after taking a beating yesterday too.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) is down more than 6% this morning.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is dipping more than 6% after holding a webinar after-hours Thursday covering its Q1 earnings report.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is down nearly 6% after seeing a spike yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) is declining more than 5% after a run-up yesterday on NFT news.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) closes out the pre-market movers list with shares down over 5% on allegations from short sellers that the company is a pump-and-dump scheme.
