Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday Morning

The end of the week is almost here but that doesn’t mean investors can relax just yet. Instead, you need to keep up with the top pre-market movers and make sure to finish out this week of trading strong!
We’ll get into the winners and losers of the pre-market movers this morning below. However, before that investors should catch up on the biggest stock market news from yesterday.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fortistar Sustainable Solutions (NASDAQ:FSSI) stock was up 273% this morning with no clear news behind the movement.
- Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) shares are up more than 28% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is climbing nearly 28% higher on preliminary data from a clinical trial.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) is up over 20% on news of Ault Global taking a stake in the company,
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) has seen unusual movement all week and is now up more than 14% in pre-market trading.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is up over 16% after announcing approval for one of its treatments in Europe.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) is sitting more than 13% higher on positive breast cancer trial results.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is rising almost 13% this morning after announcing plans to present data from one of its clinical trials next week.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares are up more than 10% despite no obvious news.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock is up more than 10% after announcing NFT plans earlier this week.
10 Top Losers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is falling nearly 41% after providing an update on its application for Teplizumab.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) dropped more than 18% on no clear news.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) is down over 16% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) is falling over 13% after announcing plans for a public offering of its stock.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is dipping more than 8% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are retreating almost 8% after increasing on patent news yesterday.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is down nearly 8% this morning.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock is falling after a possible mix-up yesterday sent shares soaring.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is roughly 6% lower.
- Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) closes out the pre-market movers list this morning with shares down just over 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.