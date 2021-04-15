Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

Another morning comes and with it are pre-market movers with shares rising and falling. Join us as we take a look at the winners and losers in trading before the markets open on Thursday!
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) starts off the list of pre-market movers up just over 18% despite no clear news.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is sitting more than 13% higher with the only recent news being Fruth Investment Management selling shares of the stock.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares are up more than 12% continuing positive momentum off of executive team changes announced yesterday and an overall boost to the crypto market.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is climbing over 11% high on news of it converting a $9 million note into $17 million worth of Sysorex (OTCMKTS:SYSX) stock.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is rising more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) is also up over 9% on no apparent news.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is soaring more than 9% after launching its IPO yesterday.
- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Rights (NYSEAMERICAN:VHAQ-RT) shares are up nearly 8% this morning.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) is rising over 7% after a rise and fall yesterday on clinical trial news.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APXT) stock is up just over 7% on news that AvePoint is buying $20 million shares.
10 Top Losers
- GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) is diving more than 32% after announcing pricing for a public offering.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) is falling over 12% on fears that the stock will be delisted.
- Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) is dropping more than 9% with the only recent news concerning a dividend payment.
- InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) is down over 9% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is down over 8% this morning.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) stock is falling more than 6% after reporting poor earnings results yesterday.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is down over 5% after getting hit with a short call from Culper Research yesterday.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) is falling a little more than 5% after adjourning a stockholder meeting yesterday for the second time as it waits for more votes from shareholders.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is dipping more than 4% as the meme stock continues to see volatility lately.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) closes out the pre-market movers list with shares retreating 4% after seeing gains earlier this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.