Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

TDC is at the top of the list this morning

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 22, 2021, 7:14 am EDT

Thursday comes and with it, another busy day of trading begins. Before the opening bell rings, let’s examine the top pre-market movers that investors need to keep an eye on this morning.

A view of the Federal Hall on Wall Street.
Source: f11photo/Shutterstock.com

Without delaying too much, it’s important to know what went on with the stock market yesterday as well.  Fortunately for you, we’ve got that covered as well with a breakdown of the biggest market stories from Wednesday at this link. Now let’s jump right into today’s pre-market movers!

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) rockets more than 32% higher this morning after announcing strong results for Q1.
  2. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is heading 16% higher, with the news behind this also being a positive earnings report.
  3. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is rising over 12% this morning as investors bet on the streaming company to succeed.
  4. BioLine RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares are sitting over 12% higher this morning.
  5. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) rises more than 12%, continuing gains after announcing plans to develop fast chargers for e-bikes on Tuesday.
  6. MicroSectors U S Big Banks Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) is up 11%.
  7. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock is soaring 10% this morning.
  8. Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is up nearly 10% after announcing new directors after-hours Wednesday.
  9. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is heading over 8% higher on no news and investors have been talking about that fact.
  10. Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is up more than 7% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is diving more than 15% this morning after announcing plans for a proposed public offering of its stock.
  2. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) drops 10% and that also comes after presenting a proposed stock offering to investors.
  3. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is down more than 7% as regulators question the company about certain stock sales.
  4. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is retreating just over 7% after seeing a spike in its price yesterday.
  5. TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are falling more than 6% this morning.
  6. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is down over 5% this morning after a jump yesterday.
  7. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) is down nearly 5% on no apparent news.
  8. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is dipping more than 4% as it prepares for a crypto conference next week.
  9. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) is down over 4% after seeing a run-up yesterday.
  10. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) closes out the pre-market movers list for Thursday with shares of the stock down just over 4%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/todays-biggest-pre-market-movers-10-top-gainers-and-losers-on-thursday-morning-4/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC