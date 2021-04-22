Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

Thursday comes and with it, another busy day of trading begins. Before the opening bell rings, let’s examine the top pre-market movers that investors need to keep an eye on this morning.
Without delaying too much, it’s important to know what went on with the stock market yesterday as well. Fortunately for you, we’ve got that covered as well with a breakdown of the biggest market stories from Wednesday at this link. Now let’s jump right into today’s pre-market movers!
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) rockets more than 32% higher this morning after announcing strong results for Q1.
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is heading 16% higher, with the news behind this also being a positive earnings report.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is rising over 12% this morning as investors bet on the streaming company to succeed.
- BioLine RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares are sitting over 12% higher this morning.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) rises more than 12%, continuing gains after announcing plans to develop fast chargers for e-bikes on Tuesday.
- MicroSectors U S Big Banks Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) is up 11%.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock is soaring 10% this morning.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is up nearly 10% after announcing new directors after-hours Wednesday.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is heading over 8% higher on no news and investors have been talking about that fact.
- Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is up more than 7% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is diving more than 15% this morning after announcing plans for a proposed public offering of its stock.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) drops 10% and that also comes after presenting a proposed stock offering to investors.
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is down more than 7% as regulators question the company about certain stock sales.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is retreating just over 7% after seeing a spike in its price yesterday.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are falling more than 6% this morning.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is down over 5% this morning after a jump yesterday.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) is down nearly 5% on no apparent news.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is dipping more than 4% as it prepares for a crypto conference next week.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) is down over 4% after seeing a run-up yesterday.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) closes out the pre-market movers list for Thursday with shares of the stock down just over 4%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.