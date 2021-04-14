Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday Morning

The early bird gets the worm and that’s exactly what you should be planning for today! We’re at the midpoint of the week and there’s plenty of reason for investors to keep an eye on pre-market movers today.
Of course, before investors dive into today’s biggest pre-market movers, it’s important to catch up on what happened yesterday. Luckily, our own Sarah Smith broke down the biggest news from Tuesday at this link.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock is up more than 26% this morning after results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of belapectin was published in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares were heading over 19% higher thanks to news of it creating a North American executive team.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) is soaring nearly 15% higher in pre-market trading despite a lack of news.
- India Globalization Cap (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares are up over 10% this morning.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock is also climbing more than 10% on no obvious news today.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) is up close to 10% on a lack of apparent news.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is climbing more than 9% this morning.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares are sitting over 9% higher as well.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock is up more than 8% this morning.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) closes out the positive pre-market movers up more than 8% after announcing a new agreement tied to NFTs.
10 Top Losers
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock dropped more than 7% this morning.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is down over 7% after releasing Q4 results.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) is falling more than 6% on no clear news.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is dipping over 6% with the only recent news being updated coverage of the stock from Stonegate Capital.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is down more than 6% after GuruFocus.com called the stock overvalued.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is falling just over 6% on reports that Credit Suisse is offering blocks of the stock.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares are retreating close to 6% after climbing yesterday on drug development news.
- Medicus Sciences (NASDAQ:MSAC) stock is down 6% on no clear news.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is down nearly 6% this morning.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) closes out the pre-market movers with shares dropping more than 5% following an update on its AM-301 program.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.