Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday Morning

Alright, investors! We’ve reached the midpoint of the week but there’s no time to start slacking off just yet! Instead, get ready to look over the biggest pre-market movers for Wednesday as we prepare for another busy day of trading.
But before we do that, we’ve got to catch up on the most important stories from yesterday. Luckily, our own Sarah Smith took care of that. You can check those stories out at this link. Now, let’s jump right into the biggest pre-market movers for today!
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) starts off the list with shares of the penny stock climbing 12.8% higher this morning.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is sitting about 11.5% higher despite a lack of news since it went public roughly one month ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is rising nearly 10% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Williams Industrial (NYSEAMERICAN:WLMS) stock is up just over 9%.
- Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is soaring roughly 8.5% higher with the only recent news being production results for Q1 2021 released on Friday.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 8.4% this morning.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) is rising more than 8% as investors wait for it to close a merger agreement with a crypto mining company.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) is up 7.9% as investors wait for confirmation of its acquisition of Wanzhong Education Investment Management.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) is up 7% this morning as it prepares for presentations of recent clinical trial data next week.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) closes out the pre-market gainers list with shares up 6.7% after seeing a dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock is down 16.1% after announcing a proposed public offering of shares yesterday.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is retreating 13.4% after seeing strong gains yesterday.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) is diving 8.6% this morning after going public yesterday.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is dropping almost 8% after revealing its subscriber growth for Q1 didn’t meet estimates.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) is down more than 7% after a jump yesterday on recent cancer treatment news.
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) is dipping over 6% this morning.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) is down roughly 6% on no apparent news.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is falling about 5.3%, continuing a downward trend that started last week.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is down 5% this morning.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) finishes up the pre-market movers list with shares of its stock down 4.6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.