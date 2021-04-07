Home / Today's Market / Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday Morning

Get ready for another busy day of trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 7, 2021, 7:18 am EDT

Good morning and get ready for another active day of trading on the stock market. We’re only halfway through the week but there’s plenty of pre-market movers that investors will want to keep an eye on today.

Let’s take a look at the biggest pre-market movers below. But before that, you can catch up on the most important market stories from yesterday at this link.

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock is soaring more than 44% in pre-market trading this morning. That comes after the launch of its IPO yesterday.
  2. SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares are up over 30% despite the talk of a potential lawsuit against the company.
  3. CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC,NASDAQ:CAHCU) shares are up more than 30% and 23% after announcing a SPAC merger with LumiraDx.
  4. Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC,NASDAQ:AGCUU) This SPAC is seeing shares jump more than 22% and 20% on rumors that it will merge with Grab.
  5. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock is heading 15% higher, which likely has to do with battery deal reports.
  6. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is up more than 12% following coverage from Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia.
  7. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock is up nearly 11% on no apparent news.
  8. Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares are up more than 8% on no news.
  9. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) is rising over 8% on news of insider trading.
  10. Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) finishes off the positive pre-market movers with gains of over 7%. This continues positive movement for the company that started on Monday.

10 Top Losers

  1. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is the top pre-market loser with shares down more than 29%. This appears connected to its safety disclosures for one of its drugs.
  2. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) is falling almost 11% after announcing a proposed public offering of its stock.
  3. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) is down more than 10% as it retreats after strong gains throughout the week.
  4. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock is dipping 9% lower this morning after rising yesterday on NFT news.
  5. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is falling more than 7% after seeing a major increase on a battery deal Tuesday.
  6. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) is down more than 7% on no obvious news.
  7. Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is down over 6%.
  8. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) is also down more than 6% with no clear reason.
  9. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is falling over 6% after announcing a follow-on offering of its stock.
  10. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock closes out the pre-market movers list with shares down more than 6% despite no recent news about the company.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

