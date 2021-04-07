Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday Morning

Good morning and get ready for another active day of trading on the stock market. We’re only halfway through the week but there’s plenty of pre-market movers that investors will want to keep an eye on today.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock is soaring more than 44% in pre-market trading this morning. That comes after the launch of its IPO yesterday.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares are up over 30% despite the talk of a potential lawsuit against the company.
- CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC,NASDAQ:CAHCU) shares are up more than 30% and 23% after announcing a SPAC merger with LumiraDx.
- Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC,NASDAQ:AGCUU) This SPAC is seeing shares jump more than 22% and 20% on rumors that it will merge with Grab.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock is heading 15% higher, which likely has to do with battery deal reports.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is up more than 12% following coverage from Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock is up nearly 11% on no apparent news.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares are up more than 8% on no news.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) is rising over 8% on news of insider trading.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) finishes off the positive pre-market movers with gains of over 7%. This continues positive movement for the company that started on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is the top pre-market loser with shares down more than 29%. This appears connected to its safety disclosures for one of its drugs.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) is falling almost 11% after announcing a proposed public offering of its stock.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) is down more than 10% as it retreats after strong gains throughout the week.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock is dipping 9% lower this morning after rising yesterday on NFT news.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is falling more than 7% after seeing a major increase on a battery deal Tuesday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) is down more than 7% on no obvious news.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is down over 6%.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) is also down more than 6% with no clear reason.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is falling over 6% after announcing a follow-on offering of its stock.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock closes out the pre-market movers list with shares down more than 6% despite no recent news about the company.
