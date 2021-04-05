Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Stock Gainers and Losers on Monday Morning

Good morning and say hello to the stock market today! The Easter weekend is over and it’s time to prepare for a busy day of trading and you’ll want to keep track of the top pre-market movers.
If you’re looking for more insight then you are in luck. InvestorPlace.com is diving into the top 10 pre-market gainers and losers below. You can also catch up on what the stock market did Thursday before the holiday started.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is up more than 190% in pre-market trading this morning. That has the stock continuing a strong gain it saw start last week following an update on its bankruptcy plans.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock is up more than 120% today.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is rising 60% after announcing a deal near the end of last week that could earn it $300 million.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock is soaring 52% higher after announcing 510(k) approval from the FDA on Friday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is up more than 45% after seeing strong movement last week.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is jumping over 40% today after announcing tools to differentiate the novel coronavirus from the flu.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) is heading 39% higher this morning with no obvious news behind the push.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is up over 29% and also has no new news to speak of.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock is sitting 29% higher in pre-market trading this morning.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is up more than 28% following strong momentum on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is falling 65% in trading this morning.
- Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock is down more than 46% despite a lack of news today.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is down over 26% after its shares took a beating last week.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) is sitting roughly 19% lower continuing a fall that started last week.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock is down after announcing its earnings for the first half of fiscal 2021 last week.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is down more than 18% with no apparent news.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) is falling about 17% in pre-market trading today, which continues a fall that started last week after it released earnings.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock is down more than 16%.
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are heading 14% lower after seeing strong gains on Thursday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is down more than 13% in pre-market trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.