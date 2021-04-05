Home / Today's Market / Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Stock Gainers and Losers on Monday Morning

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Stock Gainers and Losers on Monday Morning

Here's the top movers in pre-market today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 5, 2021, 7:26 am EDT

Good morning and say hello to the stock market today! The Easter weekend is over and it’s time to prepare for a busy day of trading and you’ll want to keep track of the top pre-market movers.

Wall Street building in the morning sun.
Source: ventdusud / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking for more insight then you are in luck. InvestorPlace.com is diving into the top 10 pre-market gainers and losers below. You can also catch up on what the stock market did Thursday before the holiday started.

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is up more than 190% in pre-market trading this morning. That has the stock continuing a strong gain it saw start last week following an update on its bankruptcy plans.
  2. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock is up more than 120% today.
  3. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is rising 60% after announcing a deal near the end of last week that could earn it $300 million.
  4. Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock is soaring 52% higher after announcing 510(k) approval from the FDA on Friday.
  5. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is up more than 45% after seeing strong movement last week.
  6. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is jumping over 40% today after announcing tools to differentiate the novel coronavirus from the flu.
  7. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) is heading 39% higher this morning with no obvious news behind the push.
  8. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is up over 29% and also has no new news to speak of.
  9. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock is sitting 29% higher in pre-market trading this morning.
  10. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is up more than 28% following strong momentum on Thursday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is falling 65% in trading this morning.
  2. Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock is down more than 46% despite a lack of news today.
  3. AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is down over 26% after its shares took a beating last week.
  4. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) is sitting roughly 19% lower continuing a fall that started last week.
  5. Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock is down after announcing its earnings for the first half of fiscal 2021 last week.
  6. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is down more than 18% with no apparent news.
  7. Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) is falling about 17% in pre-market trading today, which continues a fall that started last week after it released earnings.
  8. CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock is down more than 16%.
  9. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are heading 14% lower after seeing strong gains on Thursday.
  10. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is down more than 13% in pre-market trading.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/todays-biggest-pre-market-movers-10-top-stock-gainers-and-losers-on-monday-morning/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC