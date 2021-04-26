Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday Morning

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! As you grab your coffee and get ready for another trading week ahead, a quick look at the top pre-market stock movers will help you get prepped for the day. Here are the top 10 gainers and losers making waves on Monday.
Oh, but as InvestorPlace contributor William White always highlights, investors may want a little bit more context. If you are feeling rusty after a relaxing weekend, here is a refresher on everything that happened in the stock market on Friday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) is up nearly 30% on Monday morning after the Chinese livestreaming platform announced it was rolling out non-fungible tokens. It says it is one of the first livestreaming platforms in mainland China to do so.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is up nearly 17% following an announcement that the White House will make raw Covid-19 vaccine materials available to India. Last week its partner Bharat Biotech also shared promising Phase 3 trial data on the COVAXIN vaccine.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is up 15% in pre-market trading. The company has been stirring up buzz on r/WallStreetBets and will report earnings on April 29.
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is up 13% on no apparent news.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is up 13% after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted its new drug application for AXS-05 priority review.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is also up 13% on no apparent news.
- AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) is also up more than 12% on no apparent news.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) is up 11% so far this morning. CREG stock closed out Friday up by 14.9%.
- Casper (NASDAQ:CSPR) is up roughly 9%. The company released a new cooling product line last week.
- Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) is up 7% after announcing its Covid-19 antibody cocktail neutralized four viral variants in preclinical testing.
10 Top Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is down nearly 9% in pre-market trading. This comes after the company gained 58% on Friday following its announcement of a partnership with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
- Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is down just over 7% after reporting earnings.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is down roughly 7% on Monday. This also comes after the company posted big gains on Friday in response to a government contract win.
- UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) is also down nearly 7% on Monday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) is down 6% after receiving a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq Exchange on Friday. Nasdaq says the company has not filed its form 10K.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) is down 6% on Monday.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is down 5% after announcing a merger with Roxgold.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is down roughly 4%. This comes after the company lifted its 2021 forecast.
- LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) is down 2%. The company reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings tomorrow, April 27.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) is down just under 2% on no apparent news.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com