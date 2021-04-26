Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday Morning

Get ready for a new trading week with these big stock market movers

By Sarah Smith, InvestorPlace Web Content Producer Apr 26, 2021, 8:14 am EDT

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! As you grab your coffee and get ready for another trading week ahead, a quick look at the top pre-market stock movers will help you get prepped for the day. Here are the top 10 gainers and losers making waves on Monday.

A forex chart placed over an image of the Wall Street sign and skyscrapers.

Source: Shutterstock

Oh, but as InvestorPlace contributor William White always highlights, investors may want a little bit more context. If you are feeling rusty after a relaxing weekend, here is a refresher on everything that happened in the stock market on Friday.

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) is up nearly 30% on Monday morning after the Chinese livestreaming platform announced it was rolling out non-fungible tokens. It says it is one of the first livestreaming platforms in mainland China to do so.
  2. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is up nearly 17% following an announcement that the White House will make raw Covid-19 vaccine materials available to India. Last week its partner Bharat Biotech also shared promising Phase 3 trial data on the COVAXIN vaccine.
  3. MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is up 15% in pre-market trading. The company has been stirring up buzz on r/WallStreetBets and will report earnings on April 29.
  4. Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is up 13% on no apparent news.
  5. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is up 13% after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted its new drug application for AXS-05 priority review.
  6. MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is also up 13% on no apparent news.
  7. AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) is also up more than 12% on no apparent news.
  8. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) is up 11% so far this morning. CREG stock closed out Friday up by 14.9%.
  9. Casper (NASDAQ:CSPR) is up roughly 9%. The company released a new cooling product line last week.
  10. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) is up 7% after announcing its Covid-19 antibody cocktail neutralized four viral variants in preclinical testing.

10 Top Losers

  1. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is down nearly 9% in pre-market trading. This comes after the company gained 58% on Friday following its announcement of a partnership with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
  2. Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is down just over 7% after reporting earnings.
  3. Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is down roughly 7% on Monday. This also comes after the company posted big gains on Friday in response to a government contract win.
  4. UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) is also down nearly 7% on Monday.
  5. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) is down 6% after receiving a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq Exchange on Friday. Nasdaq says the company has not filed its form 10K.
  6. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) is down 6% on Monday.
  7. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is down 5% after announcing a merger with Roxgold.
  8. Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is down roughly 4%. This comes after the company lifted its 2021 forecast.
  9. LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) is down 2%. The company reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings tomorrow, April 27.
  10. AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) is down just under 2% on no apparent news.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/todays-biggest-pre-market-stock-movers-10-top-gainers-and-losers-on-monday-morning/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC