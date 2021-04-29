Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning! We’re getting ready for another day of trading with a list of the top pre-market stock movers for Thursday. Today’s list has a lot of medical companies that investors will want to keep an eye on.
But before we jump right into that, let's make sure to catch up on the biggest stock market stories from Wednesday first.
Alright, now it’s time to move on to the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) is flying more than 35% higher this morning after announcing updated results from a clinical trial.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock is rising nearly 20%, continuing a rally from yesterday.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares are climbing over 16% after releasing positive earnings results this morning.
- Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) is stock is sitting more than 15% higher this morning.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares are up over 10% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock is rising more than 10% after releasing its most recent earnings report on Wednesday.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is getting a roughly 9% boost with the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report this morning.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are also up about 9% with the release of its current earnings report yesterday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is up close to 9% this morning.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is climbing more than 8% ahead of its earnings report next week.
10 Top Losers
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock starts off the losers’ list with shares diving 56% on an upsized public offering announcement.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares are plummeting 48% after announcing a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction in one of its clinical trials.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) stock is falling more than 7% following the release of its most recent earnings report yesterday.
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is down close to 7% after reporting poor results in its fiscal Q2 earnings report.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is sitting nearly 7% lower after the e-commerce company warned its future earnings could be hurt by a declining pandemic boost and increasing competition from rivals.
- Regional Health Props (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are down more than 6% on no apparent news.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock was dipping over 5% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares are taking a roughly 4% beating after its first-quarter earnings failed to impress investors.
- Best (NYSE:BEST) is down over 4% after filing its financial performance for 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list with shares dropping just over 4%, which continues negative movement from yesterday following an issue with an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
