Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday Morning

Welcome back! It is Tuesday morning and futures indicators are in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.34%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both down too, off 0.26% and 0.05%. So what do you need to know about the pre-market stock movers?
We’ll get into the winners of the pre-market stock movers this morning below. However, before that investors should catch up on the biggest stock market news from Monday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) is up more than 45% in pre-market trading on no apparent news. Some social media speculation suggests the crowdfunding company could become a cryptocurrency play.
- Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) is up more than 30% on news that Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) is acquiring the company.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) is up more than 23%, following a nearly 80% decline on Monday. As we wrote yesterday, there is no apparent reason for the drop, but some on social media suggest pump-and-dump activity is at play with the Chinese insurance broker.
- Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) is up more than 20% on no apparent news.
- Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) is up nearly 10% after confirming its intent to acquire Grab, a ride-hailing startup based in Southeast Asia. Coming in at $40 billion, the Grab SPAC merger will be simply massive.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) is up 9% on no apparent news.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is up 9% after announcing it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) is up nearly 8% following a report Monday that it had mined almost 500 Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) tokens in the first quarter.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is up nearly 7% on no apparent news, although it seems ties to a blockchain subsidiary are boosting the company today.
- Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) is up just under 5% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) is down nearly 18% after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was still review its new drug application for IV tramadol.
- Fortress Bio (NASDAQ:FBIO) is down 13% in pre-market trading because of its ties to Avenue Therapeutics.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:BTX) is down 11% after gaining more than 20% in Monday trading.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) is also down 11%, on no apparent news.
- OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is down 11%, after reporting estimate-missing revenue. Like other cannabis companies, Covid-19 has taken a toll on its supply-demand balance.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) is down 9%, after falling on Monday.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is down 8%, on no apparent news.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) is down 8% after announcing its acquisition of Jishengtai.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) is down 7.8% after gaining on Monday. This comes following its announcement that it had acquired algorithm search patents.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is down 3% on no apparent news.
