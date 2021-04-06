Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday Morning

Good morning and ger ready for the stock market today! If you want to be ready for the market when it opens today, you’ll want to make sure you know the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) stock is sitting more than 57% higher on a lack of news this morning.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) is also seeing gains without news as shares head over 9% higher in pre-market trading.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) stock is rising higher off of bankruptcy news from last week. It was also among the top pre-market stocks yesterday.
- Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares are up more than 22% on no apparent news today.
- Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) is climbing up more than 13% despite a lack of news.
- First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) rising over 12% higher after the release of its Q4 earnings report after-hours Monday.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is soaring 11% higher after joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is also among the companies moving today on no obvious news as shares head more than 11% higher.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is up over 9% as it continues positive movement from the last few days.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock is up over 8%.
10 Top Losers
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) stock is down more than 11% in pre-market trading on no clear news.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares are down over 7% this morning.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock is retreating more than 7% after seeing strong growth on Monday.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock is also down more than 7%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares are falling over 6% after announcing a public offering of shares after-hours yesterday.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is dipping roughly 6% lower after seeing strong gains yesterday.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares are falling more than 5% on no apparent news.
- International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock is down roughly 5% in pre-market trading today after a wild day of trading on Monday.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock suffered about a 5% decrease this morning.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) closes out the list of pre-market losers with shares down 5% without any news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.