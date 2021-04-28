Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investors! We’ve reached the halfway point of the week and there’s no time to start slacking now. As such, get ready for another busy day of trading with our top pre-market stock movers list!
But hold up just a second. You don’t want to jump into today’s news just yet. Instead, take a couple of minutes to catch up on the biggest stories from yesterday.
Now that you’ve done that, let’s get onto the biggest pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock is soaring more than 14% this morning as it prepares to announce earnings after-hours today.
- MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) is recovering over 13% from a major fall on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq Exchange Tuesday.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are rising more than 11% this morning after dipping yesterday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) continues to climb nearly 11% after the release of its earnings report.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is sitting more than 10% higher on news of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting priority review to one of its New Drug Applications.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares are up 9% after releasing strong earnings results.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock is up nearly 9% on news it plans to change over to a new stock ticker.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) is up over 7% as it prepares to host an earnings call this morning.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares are hearing 7% higher this morning.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is up more than 6% after announcing a new partnership yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is diving more than 37% after releasing a response letter from the FDA yesterday.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares are falling over 22% on news of an increase to a previously-announced stock offering.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) is dropping over 11% this morning.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is down nearly 11% despite releasing strong earnings after-hours Tuesday.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is down more than 6% this morning.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is retreating more than 5% after a rally yesterday.
- Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) is also pulling back over 5% after seeing strong gains on Tuesday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) is in a similar situation with shares down more than 5% after a run-up yesterday.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is dipping over 5% after releasing earnings after-hours Tuesday.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.