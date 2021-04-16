Top NFT News This Week: Eli and Peyton Manning, Mick Jagger, Dwight Howard, Edward Snowden and More Make Headlines About Red-Hot NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become top of mind for many on both Wall Street and Main Street. And now, a few major names across sports, music and pop culture have created some of the top NFT news this week.
Who is making these NFT headlines, and what are they doing? Let’s dive in and find out more.
Top NFT News This Week: Eli and Peyton Manning
Who They Are: The two brothers are recently retired NFL quarterbacks and both are two-time Super Bowl champions. Eli played his entire career with the New York Giants, while Peyton spent 13 years with the Indianapolis Colts before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos.
What You Should Know: Eli and Peyton are launching an eight-piece NFT collection on Friday afternoon, and they are collaborating with two other artists for the series.
Where You Can Buy It: The NFTs can be found on MakersPlace and will be released at different times.
Mick Jagger
Who They Are: He is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer that is most known for being the lead singer and a founding member of the Rolling Stones.
What You Should Know: Jagger created an NFT related to his newly released song “Eazy Sleazy,” which also includes Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl. The proceeds raised from the sale will go toward funding independent venues that have been hurt by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Where You Can Buy It: The 24-hour auction is still going on as of this writing, and the NFT can be purchased on Nifty Gateway.
Top NFT News This Week: Dwight Howard and Michel Beasley
Who They Are: The duo are both players in the NBA. Howard is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, while Beasley plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
What You Should Know: Howard and Beasley are teaming up with xSigma, a subsidiary of ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN), to launch their own NFTs. The sales will occur some time in early summer of this year.
Where You Can Buy It: The NFTs will be available exclusively on the xSigma marketplace.
Edward Snowden
Who They Are: He is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee and analyst. He became a whistleblower when he exposed highly classified information regarding mass surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA).
What You Should Know: Snowden created an NFT called “Stay Free” that will be auctioned on Friday. The money produced from the NFT sale will go toward the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
Where You Can Buy It: The NFT can be bought on The Foundation, an online marketplace for NFTs.
Other Top NFT News This Week
- Supermodel Kate Moss is also entering the NFT game, creating her own series of works.
- All-time soccer great Pelé will drop his own NFTs, with “the first batch scheduled to be released on May 2nd.”
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.