Millions of People Will Soon Be Blindsided. Will You Be One of Them?

On April 20 at 7 p.m. ET, Louis Navellier and Matt McCall will reveal an event that’s about to rock the stock market and how you could use it to beat the markets by nearly 11X.

Tue, April 20 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free

TSP Stock: 7 Things to Know as Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Starts Trading

Here's what to know as TSP stock begins trading today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 15, 2021, 2:55 pm EDT

Today, shares of self-driving truck startup TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) began trading. At the time of writing, investors in TSP stock have seen declines of around 5% from the stock’s opening price of $40 per share.

a red 18-wheeler truck driving down the highway

Source: Vitpho/Shutterstock.com

TuSimple is a company focused on developing the world’s most advanced self-driving technologies for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking. The company utilizes the Navistar and TRATON OEMs in its autonomous driving system, hoping to capitalize on a key pain-point for trucking companies today.

Currently, truck drivers are in high demand, and companies are experiencing higher costs in attracting and retaining drivers. By shifting to autonomous self-driving technologies, TuSimple is betting on regulatory shifts that would fundamentally change the long-haul trucking industry. Such a shift would mean more consistent (and higher) operating markings for trucking companies. Thus, it’s a win-win, as long as regulators approve these systems.

Accordingly, this stock is one which is likely to see long-term investor interest. Here are a few things to know about the company’s recent IPO.

7 Things to Know About TSP Stock As It Begins Trading

  • TuSimple raised more than $1 billion via its IPO, pricing shares above its estimated range.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) were all involved in the underwriting process.
  • Accordingly, today’s drop of more than 5% appears to have brought these shares in line with what was previously expected.
  • It also follows a broader struggle with EV stocks today. Top names like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) are down.
  • The company reportedly has 5,700 reservations for its self-driving trucks.
  • Accordingly, it’s a pre-revenue company targeting a $4 trillion global freight market.
  • TuSimple does have competition on the horizon. Both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) are developing their own long-haul truck options.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/tsp-stock-7-things-to-know-as-self-driving-truck-startup-tusimple-starts-trading/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC