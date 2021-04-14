Uniswap (UNI) Price Predictions: Where Will UNI Go After Record-Setting Rally?

Given the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing today, all attention is going to cryptos. Accordingly, investors may be interested in the tokens underpinning specific decentralized exchanges today. Among the ones investors are following most closely, Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD) stands out. Indeed, Uniswap (UNI) price predictions span a relatively consistent range, as investors price in increased optimism in these exchange tokens today.
Exchange-based tokens like UNI have also become more mainstream of late. Earlier last week, London-based neo-bank Revolut added UNI to its trading platform. Investors are hoping increased ability to trade these tokens will result in a surge of investor interest.
That said, today appears to be the time to be a crypto investor. Momentum is broadly positive for such investors, and as we know, momentum is everything these days.
Accordingly, buying an exchange, or more specifically a token underpinning a crypto exchange, appears to be a popular option today. Here’s what investors might want to consider with Uniswap’s UNI token.
Uniswap (UNI) Price Predictions
Given Uniswap is currently trading around $35 per token, where does it go from here?
Well, here’s what the experts think:
- Fxstreet has identified two near-term targets it thinks UNI can hit, based on technical analysis. According to analysts, “the next price target is located at $41.14 where the 123.6% Fibonacci level stands. Above that, Uniswap price could reach $43.39 as well at the 141.4% Fib level. According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart, this is quite likely.”
- Additionally, LongForecast predicts UNI could hit $94.76 in one year, holding steady around this level through 2024.
- Indeed, TradingBeasts is also bullish on UNI. Analysts here peg the price for UNI at $48.39 by year-end.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.