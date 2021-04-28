Vaccitech IPO: When Does Vaccitech Go Public? What Is the VACC Stock IPO Price Range?

Another big biotech IPO is set to roll out soon. Indeed, the upcoming Vaccitech IPO may be one of the hottest IPOs of April.
The biotech startup is expected to trade publicly on Friday, with its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) listed on the Nasdaq. The company will trade under the ticker symbol VACC.
Indeed, investors in what will be VACC stock have a lot to like about this offering. The biotech company was spun out of the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, “one of the most prestigious vaccine research centers in the world.” This company also has been in the media recently due to the company’s co-invention of the Covid-19 vaccine ultimately brought to market by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
As vaccine rollouts continue to accelerate globally, a disproportionate amount of attention is going to companies doing the behind-the-scenes work on bringing these vaccines to the public. The company’s existing product pipeline of various treatments for hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer has already garnered investment from Big Pharma players such as Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).
Investors are hopeful this IPO will provide the growth financing for further development of the company’s impressive drug pipeline. Here’s more on what investors need to know about this IPO.
The Low-Down on the Vaccitech IPO
Vaccitech is looking to raise up to $117 million as a result of this upcoming IPO. The company is planning to offer 6.5 million ADRs at a price range of between $16 and $18. Should shares be priced at the top end of the range, Vaccitech could garner a valuation above $600 million.
That’s not bad for an early stage biotech company.
However, as mentioned, Vaccitech is a company with a proven track record of high-quality science that has led to the fast-tracked AstraZeneca vaccine. Indeed, if investors buy into the VACC story, this stock is one that could take off post-IPO.
I think Vaccitech’s drug pipeline is impressive. Indeed, these drugs are generally all in early stages of clinical testing. However, speculators have shown a penchant for placing bets on such plays. Accordingly, I’m expecting a high-volatility IPO, with a greater probability of a strong start, based on current market conditions.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.