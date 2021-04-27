VXRT Stock: The Big Vaccine News Sending Vaxart Soaring Today

One of the largest roadblocks in the progress toward Covid-19 reopening is the seemingly endless cropping up of new strains. Now, with a coming webinar hosted by Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), we might be looking at treatments that answer the challenge of taking on multiple virus strains. Importantly, this upcoming webinar is particularly exciting to investors in VXRT stock.
So what do you need to know before diving in?
Vaxart is a biotechnology company that develops recombinant vaccines. The company differentiates itself from the pack of Covid-19 vaccine companies by specializing in products that are taken orally rather than through injection. In addition to its oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate, it has also developed influenza, HPV and RSV vaccines.
VXRT Stock Gets a Boost Ahead of T-Cell Seminar
Vaxart is announcing today its coming key opinion leader webinar on the importance of T-cells. The company will be holding the webinar on May 3. The webinar will be a place to discuss emerging technologies for treating the virus. It will also provide a platform for Vaxart to report its own data regarding its Phase I Covid trials.
T-cell therapy, an increasingly popular treatment for viral illnesses, is a promising method of dealing with the many coronavirus strains. Investors are becoming bullish as they expect promising data from the company when comparing T-cell therapy to other vaccines. They expect to hear from Vaxart that the particular therapy is potentially effective at proactively targeting emerging strains of Covid-19.
The announcement is driving huge movement of VXRT stock today. Trading volume is up to over 160 million, more than ten times greater than the average trade volume of VXRT. The stock itself is up over 40%, exchanging at $8.73.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.