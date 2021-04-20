Want to Buy Dogecoin? Webull and 7 Other Platforms Where You Can Buy DOGE Today

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) investors have invented a holiday celebrating their favorite coin. #DogeDay, a celebration which less than coincidentally falls on the same day as pot holiday 420, is hoping to rocket DOGE even higher in value than it has been recently. Many of those who are less crypto-savvy have had plenty of questions about Dogecoin, with one of the most prominent being: “Where can I even buy this?”
Well, lucky for those less crypto-savvy investors, there are countless options for buying the Shiba Inu-sponsored currency.
One of the most recent purchasing options is that of Webull. In anticipation of #DogeDay, Webull floated a Dogecoin beta to some of its users, allowing them to purchase DOGE tokens on the exchange. Today, as DOGE trades are likely to boom, the crypto platform is allowing all users to make Dogecoin transactions.
Webull Adds Dogecoin, Widening Options for Buyers
Webull is one of the largest crypto exchange platforms, and as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) lacks a DOGE listing, it is one of the best options. Another of these options is Robinhood. While not primarily a crypto exchange like Webull and Coinbase, Robinhood allows users to purchase a few crypto options like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Dogecoin. Robinhood is a convenient option for traditional investors looking to make DOGE their first foray into digital currency. However, it recently had a bit of trouble with its DOGE trading, with Dogecoin purchases unable to execute while the currency was at peak highs.
Binance is another major crypto exchange that offers Dogecoin as a trading option. Binance is a great option because it allows users to set buy and sell price points, but the interface might be less user-friendly to those looking to just break into crypto trading.
The sky is the limit for Dogecoin purchasing options, thanks to the huge popularity of the coin in recent months. Kraken is another exchange which, like Webull, has just added Dogecoin in anticipation of #DogeDay. Popular exchange Voyager has been carrying Dogecoin for two years now. Exchange Crypto.com has a user-friendly application for DOGE trades, and CoinSwitch and BlockFi provide two of the most convenient in-browser interfaces for crypto sales.
