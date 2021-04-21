Wednesday Market Update: 10 Most Active Stocks Today

It’s time for a Wednesday market update as we take a look at the 10 most active stocks today. Just to be clear, we’re basing this on the stocks that are seeing the heaviest trading today. Plenty of typical companies make the list today, but there are a few surprises.
Before we get into the market update for Wednesday, consider checking out what the top pre-market movers were today. That extra context is worth noting as we check back in on stocks part way through the day.
Now, let’s jump into the Wednesday market update below.
Wednesday Market Update
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) takes the top spot on the list with shares up 39.5% and more than 78 million shares changing hands. For perspective, its daily average trading volume is 1.23 million shares.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) claims the second spot with shares climbing 26.8% higher and some 48 million shares traded. The stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 12 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) is up next with the stock up 2% and about 46 million shares changing hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 94 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is often on the list and today’s no different with shares largely unmoving but some 40 million traded. Its daily average trading volume is 106 million shares.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is the second electric vehicle (EV) stock on the list with shares up 8.6% and more roughly 30 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is below that at 18.6 million shares.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) starts the second half of the list with shares up 6.3% and about 29 million traded. That has it quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 32.5 million shares.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is rising slightly higher as over 51 million shares changed hands today. That’s below its daily average trading volume of more than 51 million shares.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are up nearly 2% with about 28.2 million shares changing hands. That’s still not up to its daily average trading volume of about 75 million shares.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is seeing a 3.1% increase today with more than 26 million shares moving. For some perspective, its daily average trading volume is just above 88 million shares.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) closes out the Wednesday market update with shares 5.3% higher and some 26 million traded. Its daily average trading volume is 34.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.