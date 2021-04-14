XPEV Stock: Is the XPeng P5 a Gamechanger for EVs?

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday following the reveal of its P5 smart electric vehicle (EV).
Xpeng says that the P5 will be a gamechanger, but it doesn’t look like investors agree if that price drop for XPEV is anything to go by. Let’s take a look at everything there is to know about the P5 below and let readers decide for themselves if Xpeng is on to something or not.
- The biggest draw of the Xpeng P5 is its ability to navigate city roads thanks to the XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving system.
- That’s worth pointing out as the company’s previous EVs were only capable of handling navigation on highways.
- Adding to that, the P5 will be the first production vehicle to support autonomous driving in cities.
- Aiding with that are the double-prism LiDAR units equipped to each of the EVs.
- These systems are able to scan for and identify various potential hazards on the road.
- They can also keep track of other things to avoid, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and scooters.
- While the self-driving details are nothing to scoff at, there’s still more that would be nice to know about the Xpeng P5.
- That includes when it will release, how much it will cost, as well as other performance information.
- Luckily, EV enthusiasts seeking out these details won’t have to wait long.
- The company is planning to show off its newest smart EV during the Auto Shanghai 2021.
- This will give potential customers a better idea of what to expect of the EV.
- The Xpeng P5 will make its grand debut at the show on Monday.
- Until then, those interested in the EV will have to settle for additional details from the company’s recent press release.
XPEV stock was down 5.3% as of Wednesday morning and is down 23.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.