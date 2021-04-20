YVR Stock: Why Hot NFT Penny Stock Liquid Media Is Getting the Red-Carpet Treatment Today

Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) stock is on the rise Tuesday after announcing new NFT (non-fungible tokens) plans alongside CurrencyWorks (OTCMKTS:CWRK).
These two companies have announced a partnership that will have them launching a Red Carpet NFT business through the NFTainment.io platform. These will focus on offering customers NFTs focused on celebrities and red carpet experiences.
Liquid Media will be responsible for rolling out the Red Carpet NFT platform this summer. CurrencyWorks will be powering the platform and it’s worth noting that pre-releases start in May.
Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media, said this about the NFT plans sending YVR stock up today.
“We’re excited to showcase the creativity and versatility NFTs can bring to fans, the entertainment industry, and IP holders. When fans get the opportunity to own never-before-seen footage or a chance to capture a rare experience with a celebrity or walk the Red Carpet at a future movie premiere, the world will quickly understand the value NFTs will offer.”
Liquid Media initially announced its partnership with CurrencyWorks at the end of March. At the time, it was known that they were working together to create an NFT platform. However, some of the finer details of their plans were still unknown.
YVR stock was up 3.3% and CWRK stock was up 2% as of Tuesday morning. The shares are also up 72.9% and 117.4% since the start of the year, respectivly.
Of course, these aren’t the only companies that are hoping to take advantage of the NFT boom.
Plenty of other players in the space are working on their own plans as well.
