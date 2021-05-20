20 XLM Partnerships That Have Stellar Lumens Bulls Hopeful

Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD) is soaring higher on Monday as bullish investors latch on to new partnership news. Let’s dive into that news and other partnerships that XLM investors should be aware of below.
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has announced a new project that will allow users to easily access funds in their digital wallets. This has is working alongside Visa (NYSE:V), Tala, and Circle.
This partnership will have the three companies working together to allow users to initially access USD Coin (CCC:USDC-USD). Adding to that, Visa’s part in the deal will have it offering up debit cards connected to the crypto wallets.
In the case of Stellar, it provides the blockchain necessary to move around funds that will be used in the partnership. While the wallet won’t directly hold Stellar Lumens, the partnerships still have XLM on the rise.
Stellar has a growing list of partners that investors should be aware of. A few examples worth noting are below.
- Tangem
- Zagg
- FinClusive
- Flutterwave
- ClickPesa
- Uhuru Wallet
- Coinqvest
- Fireblocks
- Tempo
- Wyre
- MVP Workshop
- Tribal Credit
- Nodle
- Firefly
- Cowire
- RippleFox
- The White Company
- StellarX
- Lumenshine
There are many more partnerships with XLM than just these we’ve pointed out above. Investors in the cryptocurrency that want to see all of its partners can check them at this link.
XLM is up 20.8% Monday morning over a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency is also up 465.4% since the start of the year.
More Recent Crypto News
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.