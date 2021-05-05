5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Thursday

It’s time to take another look at penny stocks that are popular on Reddit. That means we’re going to be checking out those that are getting the most talk on the social media platform.
Before we get too far into this, it’s important to warn investors about the risks of penny stocks. While they might be a favorite of Reddit, there’s significant volatility to take into account that could scare away the average investors. That’s due to the low entry point making manipulation easy. Those same low prices are also what attract investors looking to take out large stakes in a company without breaking the bank.
With those warnings out of the way, let’s take a look at the most popular Reddit penny stocks today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: SOS Limited (SOS)
All about the company: SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is an insurance marketing company based out of China.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 6.8% today.
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are discussing the potential growth of the company in a thread today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Precipio (PRPO)
All about the company: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is a maker of a rapid test for the novel coronavirus.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down slightly today.
What Reddit has to say: Investors on the platform are still hopeful the stock will see major gains.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Riot Blockchain (RIOT)
All about the company: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a crypto mining company mainly focused on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 8.9% today.
What Reddit has to say: Despite not being a penny stock, users on the subreddit are arguing if the company is worth investing in.
Reddit Penny Stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC)
All about the company: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) operates a movie theater chain.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up slightly today.
What Reddit has to say: Reddit users continue to hype up one of their favorite stocks across multiple subreddits today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
All about the company: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) is a biotechnology company founded in 1999 and based out of Florida.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 3.6% today.
What Reddit has to say: Investors are discussing picking up shares of the stock as it falls to an attractive entry point.
