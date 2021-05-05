5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Tuesday

We’re taking another dive into the world of penny stocks on Tuesday with a look at Reddit’s favorites for the day.
Before we jump right into it, I do have to warn of the dangers of penny stocks. Volatility is no joke in this area and for good reason. The low entry point makes it easy to manipulate stock movement but is also attractive to investors without much cash. Either way, you have been warned.
Now, let’s get into the most-talked-about Reddit penny stocks for Tuesday.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 1.6% today.
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are discussing why shares of the stock are down today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Nokia (NOK)
All about the company: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) telecommunications and consumer electronics company based out of Finland.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 1.6% today.
What Reddit has to say: Users on the subreddit are talking about how the stock continues to fall without being able to maintain growth.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Tenet Healthcare (THC)
All about the company: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is a healthcare company based out of Dallas, Texas.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are mostly unmoving today.
What Reddit has to say: Investors on the forum are talking about the potential of shroom stocks.
Reddit Penny Stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC)
All about the company: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is a movie theater chain and a favorite stock among Reddit traders.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 2.1% today.
What Reddit has to say: Members of various subreddits are talking about the stock as shares rise higher today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: BioNano Genomics (BNGO)
All about the company: BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is a genetic disease research, cancer research & cytogenomics company.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are rising slightly today.
What Reddit has to say: Investors are hyped about the stock climbing higher and discussing its growth potential.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed