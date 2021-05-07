7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings Worth Your Investment ASAP

Though the recent rumblings in the market are nothing earth shattering when placed into a bigger context, they do serve a reminder that when public investors panic, almost nothing is safe from at least some bout of red ink. But this sets up an intriguing insulation argument about private investing ventures such as equity crowdfunding.
Unlike the public markets, equity crowdfunding networks don’t have anywhere near the volume of participants. Yes, some platforms allow you to buy and sell stock of privately held companies in a secondary offering, though the rate that you receive is virtually entirely dependent on the availability of buyers and their willingness to pay.
However, the primary reason why people invest in equity crowdfunding opportunities is it gives them a chance to buy in on the ground floor. Certainly, this narrative carries tremendous risk. You just don’t know when the leadership team of your target company will launch an initial public offering — or even if the business will be successful enough to warrant such consideration.
Therefore, participants of private investing opportunities typically don’t worry about the ebb and flow of the Dow Jones Industrial Average or other major benchmark. Equity crowdfunding plays aren’t even flying under the radar. They haven’t taken off yet, which means they can’t be shot down.
Of course, every company enters business to take off. Staying on the ground represents an utter failure of a private investing venture. And to be sure, that failure rate is extremely high. Nevertheless, the upside of success is not easily replicable in the public — and therefore established — markets.
If you’re willing to accept the risks, take a look at these equity crowdfunding stocks to buy this week.
- The Pickleball Club
- Digital Eclipse
- LUPii
- VBit DC
- Miso
- AUDL
- HOPP
Just a quick note before we dive in. Because of the lack of analyst coverage in the private investing space, you must perform a higher degree of due diligence. Fortunately, a company worth its salt will answer investor concerns. So if you find an equity crowdfunding play you like, don’t be shy and ask away.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: The Pickleball Club
It’s no secret that business and investment media focus on the millennial demographic and for good reason. According to the Pew Research Center, millennials represent the largest generation in the U.S. workforce. Therefore, no matter what you think of them, their opinions matter. But so too do the baby boomers, which are the end result of an unprecedented spike in the U.S. population.
As boomers age, though, they require physical activities to promote overall health and wellness. That’s where The Pickleball Club comes into the picture. An equity crowdfunding play listed on the Republic.co network, The Pickleball Club is a world-class facility that specializes in the namesake sport.
And what exactly is pickleball, you ask? Observationally, it’s similar to tennis, squash and racquetball. But unlike these sports which can be highly intensive, pickleball’s inventors designed the game to facilitate lower physical demands. Therefore, it’s appropriate for all ages but particularly for the target baby boomer demographic.
Further, almost 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day. That only means the addressable market for The Pickleball Club is going to expand. To learn more about this exciting private investing offer, check out the company’s investor prospectus on Republic.co.
Digital Eclipse
While observers recognize the video game industry today as a legitimate multi-billion-dollar industry, in large part due to its underlying technological innovations, a remarkable trend has sprouted up over the years. Nostalgia hit the consumer market, with older millennials longing to buy the gaming systems of their youth.
It’s become such a viable sub-economy that gaming giant Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) got in on the action, rereleasing the classic NES console loaded with 30 classic games. Since the market is the ultimate arbiter, there’s no complaining here — nostalgia is in.
And that’s Digital Eclipse, another equity crowdfunding play on the Republic platform, is so compelling. Specializing in the rerelease of retro video games, the company is serving a very hungry consumer base. Of course, the problem with classic games is that their graphical appeal is incredibly aged.
This is where Digital Eclipse distinguishes itself from other retro specialists, with its core business focusing on re-mastering games, not just distributing old, forgotten titles. With fresh graphics that cater to modern technology, Digital Eclipse easily has the potential to attract all gamer demographics, not just those with bouts of nostalgia.
To find out how you can get involved in this private investing venture, check out Digital Eclipse’s pitch deck on Republic.co.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: LUPii
Among the most game-changing innovations in the consumer market has been the rise of plant-based foods and beverages. Increasingly, millennials are worried about the ethical implications of killing animals for food. Even among those that have no such qualms, they have a growing recognition of the environmental impact of our traditional food supply chain.
Therefore, companies like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) drew significant investor interest. But a lesser-discussed peculiarity within the plant-based food market is that not all such alternatives are net-friendly for the environment. For instance, almond milk production uses high volumes of water and pesticide, posing problems for drought-vulnerable regions.
However, LUPii, an equity crowdfunding offer exposed to the plant-protein market, may offer a viable solution. Rather than focusing on utilizing ingredients that impose their particular carbon footprint, LUPii incorporates the lupini bean in its products.
Featuring more protein than eggs and more fiber than oats, lupini beans facilitate crop biodiversity. Additionally, they are resource efficient, reducing their overall impact regarding soil health. Best of all, their products are delicious, affording holistic benefits — to your health and that of the planet.
To learn more, please visit LUPii’s private investing profile on Republic.co.
VBit DC
If you ask random people what they think has been the most transformative investment over the trailing year, chances are, they might not even mention stocks but rather cryptocurrencies. With blockchain-based assets soaring to absolutely astonishing levels, it’s no wonder that many individual coins have gained mainstream attention and credibility.
It’s now to the point where big institutions have piled into the market, wanting to get their share of the digital pie. But as you know, there’s more than one way to participate in this sector. Increasingly, many have turned to cryptocurrency mining as a venture to accrue serious money. There’s just one problem — crypto mining takes up a tremendous amount of energy, thereby imposing a severe environmental impact.
However, VBit DC, a crypto-based equity crowdfunding opportunity listed on WeFunder, would like to change this paradigm. Running the most advanced mining hardware and harnessing the power of renewable energy sources, VBit DC solves the vexing problem of consistent profitability in the mining space: cost management and predictability.
While an impressive outfit, investors should be aware that the underlying crypto market is extremely volatile. At time of writing, several major coins have fallen disastrously below key technical levels.
Also, if you can handle the risk, you better jump onboard this opportunity quickly as this equity crowdfunding offer has almost reached its limit. To learn more, go to VBit DC’s profile here.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Miso
One of the main benefits of the sharing economy is that through connectivity-based technologies, it’s now possible to order up whatever product or service you need. As I mentioned previously, if you need a ride somewhere, there are several apps to do just that. If you want food delivered to your doorstep in a contactless manner, you also have several options to choose from.
As well, you can enjoy more personal services, such as home cleaning, repair work and transportation for moving your stuff to your new home. The problem is you have to do plenty of research — you don’t want just anybody into your home. This process wastes time, leading to unnecessary frustration.
Enter Miso, another equity crowdfunding offering listed on WeFunder.com. A home services booking platform, Miso currently operates in the South Korean market, providing an all-in-one platform to get what you need quickly and efficiently. From user reviews to transparent pricing to payment processing, you can do everything through Miso, saving you the aggravation from going platform to platform.
Better yet, the company is enjoying tremendous growth due to its popularity, presently processing over $6.5 million in monthly bookings. To find out more, please check out Miso’s pitch deck on WeFunder.com.
AUDL
Perhaps one of the biggest signs that you’ve made it as a business tycoon is to own a professional sports team. As individual fans, many of us wish we could put our own money into equity ownership of our favorite teams. Instead, due to the onerous costs and rarefied air of the major sports leagues in this country, this dream is really just that, a dream.
However, the equity crowdfunding market has an interesting way of bringing fresh concepts to the table. And that’s the beauty behind AUDL, one of the most ragingly popular private investing ventures listed on WeFunder.com. In fact, if you do want to participate in this opportunity, you must act quickly because investor slots are almost sold out.
AUDL stands for American Ultimate Disc League, the world’s largest professional league for Ultimate. Considered one of the fastest growing team sports in America, Ultimate delivers intense competition for athletes and cheap accessible live entertainment for fans. That means you can kiss those $12 cups of beer goodbye.
Through AUDL’s equity crowdfunding offer, you can be part of this rapidly expanding sports league. In fact, Bill Nye, better known as the Science Guy, is AUDL’s lead investor, who envisions that the league is going places.
To secure your spot, head on over to AUDL’s private investing profile. You have until May 24 at 11pm ET to make your decision (if the offer isn’t sold out by then).
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: HOPP
Undeniably, one of the most transformative and disruptive innovations of the gig economy revolution has been ride sharing. Publicly traded firms Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) represent the leading voices in this burgeoning orchestra. Thanks to massive appeal, industry insiders believe that the ride-sharing market will reach $218 billion by 2025.
Despite the tremendous appeal for this exceptional slice of the gig economy pie, it has one major drawback: cost. And that’s a particularly thorny issue because ride sharing caters to the young. Therefore, longer trips are out of the question. From personal experience, I took an Uber ride of approximately 120 miles, with the final tab (not inclusive of tip, which everyone should always pay) being $174.
That’s not a realistic fare for many younger consumers. Fortunately, we have HOPP, one of the equity crowdfunding plays listed on Netcapital. An app that connects users with other riders with shared interests, this is carpooling that promotes both safety and reduced fares through shared costs. Moreover, users can select preferred attributes of their ride-sharing partners, such as gender, smoking preferences, even down to musical tastes.
Best of all, HOPP is environmentally conducive, promoting a smaller footprint while helping everyone get to their destination. To learn more, head on over to HOPP’s private investing profile on Netcapital.com.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.