7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings Worth Your Investment ASAP

While recent volatility in the major indices represent a wake-up call for those who are perpetually bullish, it’s also clear that sentiment for high-risk, high-reward ventures hasn’t waned. Therefore, the narrative for equity crowdfunding opportunities remains strong.
Primarily, one major trend that developed during the novel coronavirus pandemic is interest toward ground floor investments. That’s one of the main catalysts for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Buying a SPAC pre-merger announcement is somewhat similar to buying an initial public offering at the original offering price.
However, with equity crowdfunding, you’re not just on the ground floor, you’re practically in the underground parking garage. Through access to private investing opportunities, you can get involved with a promising company before it ever reaches the IPO proposal phase.
Of course, getting in this early is inherently risky. According to various sources, the failure rate of startups is extraordinarily high — to the tune of 90% on average. Needless to say, you shouldn’t get involved with equity crowdfunding without performing extensive due diligence.
Still, the appeal for private investing campaigns is that you don’t need to invest a fortune to potentially accrue wild gains.
For this week, here are the equity crowdfunding ideas to keep on your radar.
- acQyr eXchange
- VUniverse
- Bioverge
- Carlocity
- Fort Defiance
- Everydae
- Upright
One final note before we get started. If any of these equity crowdfunding plays interest you, be sure to reach out to the company directly with questions. It’s your money so be sure to get the answers you’re looking for.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: acQyr eXchange
It’s no secret that video games represent big business. Once a niche segment of the friendless — and yeah, I speak from personal experience — video games have garnered mainstream attention and credibility. Also, the industry sparked multiple subsectors, including mobile gaming apps and esports.
Naturally, video games across all channels experienced massive growth. However, as the sector reaches maturity in terms of consumer acquisitions, it’s running into the law of large numbers. Long story short, new users are increasingly hard to find and the return on investment of attracting said buyers has diminished.
Fortunately, acQyr eXchange, one of the equity crowdfunding listings on the Netcapital platform, offers a creative solution. Taking the loyalty rewards program concept found in several retail markets, acQyr eXchange developed a system to track and manage rewards that gamers acquire online, with the purpose of redeeming them for money.
Specifically, the company will generate revenue in four ways: transaction fees for the redemption process, premium membership fees, platform usage fees and premium-service revenue-sharing with fintech companies and other partners.
To find out more about this intriguing private investing venture, check out acQyr eXchange’s investor prospectus on Netcapital.com.
VUniverse
Well before the advent of streaming content services, small screen viewers already had plenty of channels to choose from. With premium satellite and cable TV subscriptions, you had an endless array of options. But that has also led to a counterintuitive dynamic where people spend an inordinate amount of time searching for what to watch next.
VUniverse, another equity crowdfunding offer on Netcapital, seeks to address this problem of modernity: entertainment overload can create its own challenges. According to VUniverse’s private investing profile, content consumers spend about 20 minutes searching for what to watch and just as importantly, where to watch it.
I found some research that indicates viewers spend nearly an hour searching for something to entertain them. So no, this isn’t an isolated issue.
Where VUniverse intrigues investors is its platform agnosticism. Through advanced analytics, the VUniverse system both identifies content that would be of interest to the user and locates which platform such content is airing or streaming. This cuts down significantly on wasted time, letting the user get back to what they paid for: receiving top-notch entertainment from the comfort of home.
To learn more about this opportunity, head on over to VUniverse’s pitch deck on Netcapital.com.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Bioverge
Although the public markets have gained immense popularity in large part due to the meme stock phenomenon, a not well-known fact is that venture capital has consistently outperformed the public markets over many periods. This adds a wrinkle to the equity crowdfunding proposition and the concept of private investing in general.
Indeed, sophisticated private investors spend lots of time researching (or pay others to), leading them to opportunities that the rest of the crowd don’t know about. But what would happen if a company came forward that provided the enormous returns of the world’s greatest investments while promoting startup enterprises that improved the human condition?
It’s a question that Bioverge aims to answer. One of the most powerful equity crowdfunding opportunities on Netcapital, Bioverge is an investment platform that brings investors of all classes — from professionals to non-accredited individuals — to highly vetted healthcare startups. In turn, these enterprises use raised capital to research and develop advanced solutions for various diseases and conditions.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the biotechnology space has never been more relevant and exciting. Likely, this will catalyze enormous profitability potential — and you can feel good while laughing your way to the bank. To find out more, please visit Bioverge’s investor prospectus on Netcapital.com.
Carlocity
Having recently sold my old beater of a car at my local CarMax (NYSE:KMX), I know the frustrations of dealing with automotive transactions. To be 100% fair, my experience with CarMax has been net positive. But it’s not without criticism. Primarily, it took an inordinate amount of my time to finally get the deal done.
That’s just on the selling side. The buying side is especially brutal. Under a traditional dealership setting, you must go toe-to-toe negotiating with salespeople that do this everyday for a living. It’s no wonder that nearly two-thirds of car buyers think auto dealerships have unethical business practices. Further, discrimination in the buying process has long been a dark cloud hanging over the industry.
However, Carlocity, one of the more intriguing equity crowdfunding plays on the MicroVentures platform, hopes to change this narrative. Utilizing an anonymous car shopping application, prospective clients can scour through vehicles sitting at local dealerships that meet their needs. Better yet, they can scour in peace — no barrages of emails, text messages and phone calls.
Once the client finds the car they are looking for, then the Carlocity platform coordinates a test drive. This way, anonymity is kept until the last phase of the buying process, helping to cut down on the inconveniences and possible discrimination. To learn more, head on over to Carlocity’s private investing profile on MicroVentures.com.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Fort Defiance
While America certainly has its fair share of problems, there’s no denying that the level of moxie in this nation is perched into the ionosphere. No matter what happens — natural disasters, acts of terror and now a pandemic — you can’t keep the American fighting spirit down indefinitely. That’s perhaps best represented in the form of the appropriately named Fort Defiance.
One of the most distinct equity crowdfunding opportunities on MicroVentures or any other private investing platform, Fort Defiance initially started life as a restaurant in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Quickly, it became a neighborhood institution, thanks to its world-class cocktails and a delectable array of domestically crafted and inspired food.
Not even the ravages of Hurricane Sandy could keep its doors shuttered for long. However, the coronavirus pandemic was an entirely unprecedented disruption. Nevertheless, Fort Defiance kept pushing forward, pivoting its business to a general store. Further, it expanded its offerings to meet the needs of the local community, including contactless grocery services.
Today, Fort Defiance wants to continue fighting the good fight with even more services and selections for the Brooklyn community. This is one of the rare opportunities where your equity crowdfunding resources can directly help an excellent cause.
But you better hurry — this offer closes on May 18 and it’s almost sold out. Please visit its investor prospectus to learn more.
Everydae
As every parent knows, teaching your kids is hard. Actually, it’s not so much the teaching part that’s difficult but finding the time to do so. With constant work demands due to our tethered professional lives, along with the various extracurricular needs of young students, many households are turning to private tutors to fill the gap.
There’s just one problem and it’s a big one: private tutors are expensive. As an NBC News report revealed, it’s not unusual for a tutoring program to run up to nearly $3,000 a month. And elite households are willing to pay much more to give their children the edge, leaving families of modest means left behind.
This is where Everydae hopes to instill positive change. Yes, the rich will always have the advantage over the regular person; that can’t be helped. But through Everydae’s artificial intelligence based digital tutor, any student regardless of socioeconomic background can enjoy access to private educational seminars.
Especially because of the pandemic’s broader disruption, it’s never been more important to build on academic proficiency. Everydae helps meet this critical need and you can be a part of the solution by participating in its equity crowdfunding raise.
As with Fort Defiance above, you must hurry as the opportunity closes on May 18. For more info, please read Everydae’s pitch deck on WeFunder.
Equity Crowdfunding You Should Invest In ASAP: Upright
While milk does a body good, in reality, it’s not always the case for everyone. Indeed, lactose intolerance is a common condition, which affects the market share of diary products. Furthermore, Medlineplus.gov states:
“Approximately 65 percent of the human population has a reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. Lactose intolerance in adulthood is most prevalent in people of East Asian descent, with 70 to 100 percent of people affected in these communities. Lactose intolerance is also very common in people of West African, Arab, Jewish, Greek, and Italian descent.”
This is where Upright, a plant-based milk company listed on the Republic network, enters front and center stage. Utilizing high-protein, allergen-free, instant oat milk, Upright offers three delectable flavors: original, vanilla and chocolate. Packaged as powder packs, you simply add water whenever you’re ready to treat yourself.
You might wonder, though, how oat milk is superior to other plant-based alternatives, such as almond milk? Turns out, while almond milk may be good for lactose-intolerant consumers, it’s terrible for the environment. That’s according to academic sources, which note that almond milk production uses an excessive amount of water. This exacerbates drought conditions in places like California.
On the other hand, oat milk is much more environmentally friendly, making it the holistically superior choice. To find out more, check out Upright’s investor prospectus on Republic.co.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.