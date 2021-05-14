How You Could Double Your Money at Least 6 TIMES This Year

On May 19, iconic growth investor Louis Navellier will reveal how his powerful quant-based stock system could accelerate your wealth and help fund your retirement.

Wed, May 19 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free

#AMC100K Trends on Twitter as AMC Stock Investors Get Hyped

AMC has a long way to go to $100K

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 14, 2021, 10:00 am EDT

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is getting a boost on Friday as shareholders, or “apes” as they call themselves, are pushing the stock up.

Image of the entrance of an AMC Entertainment (AMC) branded theater. undervalued stocks

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

The push for AMC stock today comes along with a new hashtag: #AMC100K. This is yet another short squeeze attempt from investors in AMC Entertainment. The goal is to squeeze out hedge funds and send the price of the stock soaring to, well, $100K.

The hashtag is currently trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) with loads of AMC apes advising others to buy and hold the stock. Let’s take a look at a few of those Tweets below.

Of course, this is far from the only time that AMC investors have tried to short squeeze the stock. Meme-living traders have been bumping up the price of AMC for months now since the big Reddit push earlier this year.

In fact, we just saw a similar attempt to rocket the price of AMC stock higher earlier this week. This had investors collecting together on Thursday to promote the stock on Twitter with the hashtag #AMCSqueeze. That hashtag is still being shared today alongside the new #AMC100K one.

The attempt to send AMC stock soaring today does have it seeing heavy trading in the early morning. As of this writing, more than 38 million shares have changed hands. For perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 91.3 million shares.

Unfortunately, that heavy movement isn’t transferring over to major gains in price. AMC stock is only up about 2.1% Friday morning, which has it trading at roughly $13 per share. Those apes still have a long way to go before they reach #AMC100K.

Of course, there are other stocks and news looking into today.

That includes loads of recent crypto news affecting the price of digital assets. A few examples include Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Binance (CCC:BNB-USD), and Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). Investors can learn more about these topics at the links below.

More Friday Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/05/amc100k-trends-on-twitter-as-amc-stock-investors-get-hyped/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC