#AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge

AMC has been rallying all week long

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 27, 2021, 12:24 pm EDT

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is enjoying a massive run-up on Thursday as investors on social media boost the shares higher with the #AMC500K hashtag.

Retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit are celebrating as shares of AMC stock continue to rise on a rally that started earlier this week. Shares of the stock have continued to climb since then with no sign of stopping. This has AMC soaring close to 79% over the last five days.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a successful hashtag campaign without Twitter users sharing their favorite memes and posts online. Let’s take a look at some of the top #AMC500K posts below.

The #AMC500K hashtag definitely seems to be doing its job today. The rising interest in AMC stock has shares experiencing heavy trading. That’s resulted in more than 266 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 88 million shares.

The explosion of interest has been good for more than just AMC stock this week. Several other meme stocks loved by Reddit and social media traders have also been on the rise lately. That includes Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). You can learn more about that at this link.

AMC stock was up 15.5% as of noon Thursday and is up 1,025.4% since the start of the year. Not bad for a company that was facing bankruptcy last year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

