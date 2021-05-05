ATVI Alert: 15 Reasons Why Popular Reddit Stock Activision Blizzard Is Trending Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock is on the rise Wednesday as Reddit investors are celebrating the company’s most recent earnings report.
We’re diving into the company’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2021 in the list below.
- Starting off, the company reported earnings per share of 84 cents.
- That’s worth pointing out as it beat out Wall Street’s estimate of 71 cents for the quarter.
- It’s also a healthy increase over the company’s EPS of 76 from the same time last year.
- Activision Blizzard also reported revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.
- That has its revenue coming in above analysts’ estimates of $1.79 billion.
- It’s also up from the company’s revenue of $1.79 billion from the same period of the year prior.
- The major gains this quarter were driven by the success of the Call of Duty franchise.
- That includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, as well as Call of Duty Mobile.
- These pushed the Activision segment revenue up 72%.
- When it comes to the Blizzard segment revenue was up 7%.
- That was due to the continued positive performance of the Warcraft franchise.
- World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, as well as increasing sales from World of Warcraft Classic.
- King segment revenue was up 22%.
- This handles most of the company’s mobile titles.
- That includes Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, as well as Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!
- Outlooks include EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion for Q2.
- Wall Street’s Q2 estimates include EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $1.84 billion.
ATVI stock is trading heavily on today’s earnings news. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares have changed hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 5.9 million shares.
ATVI stock was up 3.1% as of Wednesday morning.
