Budweiser Dogecoin? 7 Brands Drinking Some Pupweiser as DOGE Prices Soar

As Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is reinvigorating investors with its surge this morning, businesses far and wide are continuing to get in on the action. If you had thought the #DogeDay social media posts were just for retweets, think again. A Budweiser-Dogecoin crossover making the rounds this morning is only scratching the surface of support for the altcoin.
Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) brand Budweiser announced yesterday its Pupweiser contest, in which contestants can send in pictures of their dog and potentially have them featured on a round of cans in late 2021.
Of course, the entry getting the most attention is a Dogecoin can, which the brand mocked up and tweeted yesterday afternoon. The post drew attention from Conagra’s (NYSE:CAG) Slim Jim, which has long been on the Dogecoin train, offering up a collaborative NFT on #DogeDay.
Budweiser Dogecoin Cans Signify a Shifting Attitude
And with cosigns from both Big Beer and Big Snacks, it’s only right that Dogecoin has a couple sports endorsers as well. Dallas Mavericks owners Mark Cuban is a huge proponent of DOGE, and since March, he is allowing fans to buy Mavs tickets and merchandise using the meme coin. Joining Cuban is Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics. The A’s are allowing fans to buy pairs of game tickets in early May for 100 Dogecoin.
🚀PUPWEISER TO THE MOON 🚀
Wag your tail for this doggone DOGE cryptocan. @SlimJim please share with #DogeArmy🚨 #PupweiserContest pic.twitter.com/UTdYtzxfDP
— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 3, 2021
Don’t live in Dallas or the Bay Area? No worries, you can book your flight and hotel with Dogecoin now too. Blockchain-based travel agency Travala.com is announcing today its new Dogecoin payment options. These are just the beginning, too. There are a huge number of businesses beginning to accept DOGE as a payment option. Newegg is another new company that is accepting the coin for payments as well, prompted by #DogeDay.
And as DOGE continues landing on new exchanges, the likelihood of more businesses accepting it as payment goes up. The newest exchange to take on Doge is eToro. The news has been exciting investors, and stirring up hopes once again that the coin will land on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) soon. Hopefully for bulls, the newest price surge might spur along the powerhouse exchange’s motivation to do so.
