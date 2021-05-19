Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: Where Will ADA Go After the Crypto Crash?

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) price predictions are all the buzz right now as investors look to the future following today’s crypto crash.
Of course, it comes as no surprise that ADA holders are going to want to see the crypto rise again. However, there’s no guarantee that will happen. But let’s let the experts talk about the potential of Cardano with their price predictions.
Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions
- “While things seem to be down in the dumps for the so-called “Ethereum-killer,” things would get worse if ADA price drops below $1.517. This move would indicate the bearish onslaught. However, a breakdown of $1.478 will solidify this pessimistic outlook and invalidate the bullish thesis. Under these conditions, investors can expect Cardano price to fall 14% to $1.365.” Akash Girimath, FXStreet
- “The Cardano price has moved below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level on the daily chart. It is also approaching the 38.2% retracement. Therefore, as the sell-off continues, there is a likelihood that it will also drop by about 30% as bears target the 50% retracement at $1.2725. However, a move above the 23.6% retracement level at 1.900 will invalidate this trend.” — Crispus Nyaga, InvestingCube
- “Fibonacci Extensions drawn from the all-time low to the current swing structure show a move towards the $5 range is likely. However, the 2.50 level is a psychological price level that could turn into the top of this current impulse wave. But in all of the most recent analysis we’ve done over Cardano, the price levels that most frequently show up over the past couple months is within the $3.00 to $3.40 range. Let’s assume that $3.20 is the likely high of Cardano’s range.” — Jonathan Morgan, ExchangeRates
ADA was down 21.7% over a 24-hour period on Wednesday. Even so, it’s still up 725.3% since the start of the year.
Crypto has been going crazy lately with a crash hitting many of the biggest players in the space.
