Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: Why ADA Just Hit a Record High Despite Today’s Crypto Crash

Cardano (ADA) price predictions look to the sky as ADA survives a scathing market correction

By Brenden Rearick, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer May 13, 2021, 11:19 am EDT

Today was the perfect storm of events that led to a flash-crash in crypto prices. But through it all, Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) managed to not only avoid the crash, but reach new all-time highs this morning. What happened, and how is it shaping Cardano (ADA) price predictions?

Cardano (ADA) token with blue and orange digital background.

Source: Shutterstock

Today seems to be the hangover resulting from a white-hot last few weeks for digital currency. Elon Musk dropped Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) like a hot potato after apparently realizing just how much energy the currency consumes. The pair of tweets sent major crypto plays into a drilling phase, with many big-name cryptos down 8% or more today.

On top of that, Vitalik Buterin sent altcoins into a frenzied panic with his huge movement of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) tokens. Buterin owns 50% of the total supply, as well as half the total supply of many other altcoins. The SHIB movement is scaring investors by proving these tokens’ wild volatilities.

Cardano is the only crypto in CoinMarketCap’s top 25 cryptos in terms of market capitalization to be up today rather than down. In fact, the ADA coin is reaching an all-time high today, making its way to $1.87.

One big reason for this is that many investors consider Cardano to be one of the most sustainable cryptocurrencies. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and its founder says the network consumes just 6 GWh of power.

Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions Get Hot

With ADA looking like a diamond in the rough right now, investors are chattering about whether or not it’s a solid play. Let’s take a look at what some analysts are saying about it:

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

